Possible prison for not paying bill

By Adam Woodward • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 10:03 • 1 minute read

Where did everyone go? Credit: wirestock - Freepik

Culturally, the Spanish bar or restaurant is far more than just a convenient eatery. It is a central cultural social hub and, unlike in many other global cultures, a place of trust between fellow citizens.

Take, for example, the bill. There is a reciprocal trust between waiting staff and customers that they will serve you food worth its price, and you will pay your bill before leaving. This, unlike in other cultures where you are expected to pay before you know what you are getting. It’s a sacred trust, a socially bonding key to why we love Spain. So, why skip out on a bill?

Big penalties for not paying restaurant bill

But, then comes the ‘simpá’, someone intent on sneaking out without paying their bill, the scourge of any chiringuito beach bar. While it may appear easy to do in the busy summer months, the National Police want to remind everyone of the penalties that await any ‘simpá’ who attempts it.

In a recent news post from the National Police on TikTok that has already had 100s of thousands of views, they warned of the implications of doing the ‘simpa’ something that constitutes a crime of ‘fraud’ under Spanish law.

Heavy fines to prison time

Depending on the severity, i.e. the amount, punishment can range from heavy fines to eight years in prison, especially when the amount defrauded exceeds €400.

The worst in Spanish history happed May this year when a total of 15 tables upped and ran off from a restaurant in San Mateo, Gran Canaria, without paying their bills. There had been a small fire in the extractor fan in the kitchen, and while some diners remained to pay up, a large group decided to take advantage of the restaurant and make their getaway.