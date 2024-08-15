Queen’s Coronation: Les Festes d’Agost

By Donna Williams • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 10:16 • 1 minute read

Newly crowned queen Andrea, her ladies and the Mayor of La Nucia Credit: lanucia.es

Andrea Jumilla Perez was crowned queen of the “Les Festes d’Agost” of La Nucía during a glittering ceremony on August 10 in the Plaça Major.

This prestigious title marks the 52nd time a queen has been crowned in the history of La Nucia Fiestas. The event was meticulously organised by a professional event company in collaboration with the Department of Festivities of the City of La Nucía and the Penyes Association.

Les Festes d’Agost officially have their new queen

The entire coronation was broadcast live by the municipal channel ‘La Nucia Play’ and marked the last in the pre-trilogy to the long-awaited fiestas, which started on August 14.

The highlight of the evening was the magical moment when Andrea Jumilla Perez was officially crowned queen by Marta Ferrer Perez, the former queen. The ceremony required her to pass on the sash, crown and sceptre to Andrea, symbolically entrusting her with the continuation of the festive royal duty.

Les Festes d’Agost: Queen given municipal insignia

In accordance with tradition, Bernabe Cano, La Nucia Mayor, honoured the new queen and her ladies by bestowing upon them the municipal insignia. To the delight of the 1500 attendees, former queens from 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2016 then took to the stage to share heartfelt sentiments with the new queen.

Following the coronation, the queen and ladies participated in the traditional waltz, creating a captivating spectacle and uniting the queens and ladies of 2023 and 2024, along with their companions.

