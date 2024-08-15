Robert de Niro’s foodie trip to Ronda

By Adam Woodward •
De Niro pictured with Benito Gómez chef of Bardal.
Credit: Alcaldesa de Ronda - Instagram
Robert De Niro made a surprise stop in Ronda with family and friends staying at a country house on the outskirts of the historic Malaga town.
The two-time Oscar winner and company were seen taking a stroll on Saturday August around the old town, visiting the Puente Nuevo, then the Alameda del Tajo and the Real Maestranza de Caballería bullring. He bought ham in the town centre and took home four bags of mollete breads from the Obrador Máximo.
De Niro, who has just turned 81, was said to have taken a great deal of interest in the historical heritage of the town and even more so in the gastronomy when the New York actor, accompanied by his wife Tiffany Chen and their baby, Gia Virginia and friends had lunch at the 2 Michelin star Bardal restaurant. Benito Gómez, chef of Bardal said ‘A reservation for someone ‘very special’ was made 2 weeks ago, but we had no idea who it was going to be until the last minute. He’s a lovely guy and whenever we get someone of this calibre, it always causes a little excitement and pressure.’
When he arrived he was said to be a little hungry and so the restaurant served up some of their famous Tragatá croquettes. Gómez went on to mention that as ‘De Niro is a partner in the world-famous Nobu restaurants, he has a brutal gastronomic culture. He is not the typical guy who comes because he has money and doesn’t care what he’s eating.’
