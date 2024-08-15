Thousands form human chain to defend Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Uniting for Mar Menor's Future Image: Facebook/ Los Alcazares Town Hall.

ON August 10, thousands of people across Spain joined hands in a symbolic gesture to support the Mar Menor lagoon. The fourth annual ‘Abrazo al Agua’ (Hug the Water) saw participants form human chains not only along the lagoon’s shores but also in various rivers and lakes across ten Spanish regions, marking a significant expansion from last year’s event.

Los Alcázares Hosts Central Event, Featuring 70 Human Chains and 2,500 Sea Horse Toys

Centred in Los Alcázares, the initiative was supported by approximately 150 organizations. Attendees formed 70 human chains, doubling the number of regions involved compared to the previous year. This year’s event, which included the distribution of 2,500 handcrafted sea horse toys, aimed to highlight the urgent need for effective enforcement of the Mar Menor Law.

Local Leaders Demand Action: Calls for Upholding Mar Menor Law Intensify

Organizer Jesús Cutillas stated that the law is frequently ignored, particularly concerning the high levels of nitrates from agriculture that continue to damage the lagoon. The local government is calling for stringent enforcement to prevent further environmental harm.

Los Alcázares Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera and regional MP Víctor Egío both voiced strong support for upholding the Mar Menor Law. Pérez Cervera stressed the importance of prioritising environmental protection over economic interests, while Egío urged the dissolution of a parliamentary committee attempting to dilute the law.

The event highlighted a unified call for immediate action to safeguard the Mar Menor and other vulnerable ecosystems.

Background on the Mar Menor

The Mar Menor is Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon and a crucial ecological treasure. Known for its shallow waters and unique biodiversity, it has long been a popular destination for both tourists and locals. The lagoon’s warm, saline waters create a distinctive environment that supports a variety of marine life, including seahorses and diverse fish species.

Environmental Challenges

Despite its natural beauty, the Mar Menor faces severe environmental threats primarily due to human activities. Key issues include:

Agricultural Pollution: Intensive farming in the surrounding areas has led to high levels of nitrates and other pollutants entering the lagoon. These pollutants cause eutrophication, leading to algal blooms that deplete oxygen in the water and harm aquatic life. Urban Development: Rapid urbanization and coastal development have contributed to habitat loss and increased pollution. The construction of infrastructure has often been carried out without adequate environmental safeguards. Climate Change: Rising temperatures and altered weather patterns have exacerbated the lagoon’s problems, affecting its delicate ecosystem.

Legislative Response

In response to these challenges, Spain enacted the Mar Menor Law to protect and restore the lagoon’s health. However, enforcement of this legislation has been inconsistent, and the law’s effectiveness is often undermined by ongoing pollution and inadequate regulatory measures.

Efforts like the annual ‘Abrazo al Agua’ (Hug the Water) demonstrate a growing public and organizational commitment to safeguarding the Mar Menor. By raising awareness and advocating for stricter enforcement of environmental protections, these initiatives aim to ensure the long-term preservation of this vital natural resource.

For more Costa Calida news click here