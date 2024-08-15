Torrox acts against cancer

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read

Community Theatre Lights Up Hope Image: Torrox Town Hall

THE Municipal Theatre Villa de Torrox was the stage for a special performance of ‘El Mundo al Revés,’ (The World Upside Down ) organised by the Torrox Theatre Association. This event wasn’t just about showcasing a play; it was a heartfelt effort to raise funds for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Torrox. The play attracted a large crowd, all eager to support the cause.

Local Leaders Show Support for Cancer Awareness

The evening was a resounding success, with enthusiastic audience members filling the theatre. Their attendance not only highlighted their love for theatre but also their strong commitment to fighting cancer. Local figures like Sandra Extremera, Councillor for the Elderly in Torrox, and Salvador Escudero, Councillor for Culture, showed their support by attending, highlighting the importance of the cause.

Villa de Torrox Theatre Proudly Champions Cancer Fight

The Villa de Torrox Theatre expressed pride in supporting this cause, noting the powerful blend of art and community spirit in advancing important causes. The event not only provided an evening of entertainment but also made a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against cancer, proving once again that solidarity and art can achieve great things together.

Background on the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC)

The Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) is a national organization that provides support for cancer patients, raises awareness, and funds research for cancer prevention and treatment. Founded in 1953, AECC operates through local branches across Spain, including Torrox. Their services include psychological counseling, educational programs, and financial assistance for patients in need.

How You Can Contribute

For those unable to attend the event, the AECC accepts donations online and through local chapters. Community members can also participate by volunteering with AECC,organizing their own fundraising events, or spreading awareness through social media. Every contribution, big or small, plays a crucial role in advancing cancer research and supporting patients. For more information see their website here

