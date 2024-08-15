Tourist assaulted in Magaluf

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 13:01 • 1 minute read

Magaluf beach and promenade, X

A British tourist was assaulted last Saturday night in the popular party resort of Magaluf.

The victim, a 20-year-old man who was holidaying in Mallorca with a friend, found himself the unlucky recipient of the attack at around 02:00 on Sunday morning. The three aggressors approached the two young men on the beach promenade, and grabbed the victim by the neck, before kicking him in the torso and stealing his bum bag.

Magaluf tourist assault caught on camera

The action was caught on video by a witness with their mobile phone to hand and served as crucial evidence, showing the violence involved in the assault, when the victim reported it to the Guardia Civil.

Officers were swiftly dispatched in an operation to catch those responsible for the attack, and were able to arrest a 20-year-old man alleged to be of Algerian origin. A judge ordered the aggressor to be jailed whilst the search for the other two assailants continues.

The victim of the attack escaped without serious injuries and his friend remained unharmed.