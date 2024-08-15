Walking Dead star Norman Reedus in Mallorca

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 15 Aug 2024 • 12:52 • 1 minute read

Norman Reedus. The Official Norman Reedus Facebook Page

Popular actor Norman Reedus has chosen Mallorca for a short break before his work schedule gets too busy.

Reedus, star of `The Walking Dead´, is spending some time in Mallorca before filming starts for the long awaited third season of popular show Daryl Dixon, which will be filmed in various locations across Spain.

The famous actor was out and about over the weekend, and enjoyed dinner with his family at Palma based restaurant Sandro´s on Saturday evening. The restaurant has a history of celebrity diners, including Morgan Freeman and King Felipe VI, and as a consequence has been well publicised on TV shows and in the press. Following Reedus´ visit, the restaurant posted a photo on Facebook, saying how delighted they were to have had the company of Reedus and his family and to share with them their passion for good food.

American actor, 55 year old Reedus, is also known for his performance in The Bikeriders and Blade II, to name just a couple, and is set to star in the upcoming thriller Ballerina, alongside acclaimed actor Keanu Reeves, which is due for release in the USA in June 2025.