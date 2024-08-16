ADANA fundraising evening of fun and food

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 18:37 • 1 minute read

ADANA Volunteers preparing for the party.

Adana (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals) in Estepona, is holding another fantastic evening of entertainment in aid of abandoned animals.

On Saturday September 14 from 7.45pm There will be a free buffet with free wine, beer and soft drinks all evening plus a raffle with some great prizes and entertainment from Fabulous Rocking Johnny. And all for the price of €35 per person.

All proceeds go to the ADANA charity in Estepona which is run on a totally volunteer basis.

They currently have 170 dogs & puppies in their care and they aim is to provide facilities for the shelter & care of abandoned animals and to find them new homes which will offer love & affection.

Caring for our abandoned furry friends

Many of the dogs that come to ADANA are sick or injured and through donations, sponsorship and regular events, ADANA are able to care for our furry friends and give them the medication and nutritious food they need as and when they need it.

ADANA are always on the lookout for new volunteers to walk and exercise dogs as well as those who are able to foster dogs until ADANA can find them a new and loving home. So pay them a visit at some point as you may find a new loyal and loving companion. Details about how to get your ticket to the Rocking Johnny fundraiser event can be found on their website.