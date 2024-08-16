By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 17:47 • 2 minutes read

Vera has been recognised for its beauty and historic importance Credit: DestinoVERA /fb

Vera has been highlighted as the fascinating and unknown Pompeii of the Almeriense by National Geographic.

National Geographic recognises Vera and highlights its historical importance

The renowned magazine “VIAJES” of National Geographic has described Vera, as a “blue and family-friendly enclave, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary”.

More specifically, VIAJES has highlighted Vera’s history, the ancient city of Bayra, stating “How many destinations can boast of having living archaeological parks?”

The ancient city of Bayra, now known as Vera

From the 9th century until the 16th century, the city of Bayra, now known as Vera, was part of Al-Andalus, the region of the Iberian Peninsula under Muslim control, eventually taken over by the Castilians in the late 15th century.

According to VIAJES, “Bayra was a vital enclave due to its strategic, economic, cultural and political importance”, due to its location bordering between the territories of Castile (Murcia) and Granda, playing “a fundamental role in the Nasrid Emirate, the last Muslim dynasty”.

Bayra as such served as a control and defence point on the eastern border, allowing monitoring and control of movements between the two territories, making it very “relevant to the security of the kingdom”, said VIAJES.

Additionally, Bayra was noted for being a prosperous trading centre, attracting merchants from various regions, as stated by VIAJES, “The city was known for its production and trade of pottery and other handicraft products, economic activities of great importance.”

Bayra was destroyed by an earthquake 500 years ago

On November 9, 1518, the city was destroyed by a devastating earthquake, forcing the evacuation of its inhabitants and bringing about radical change in the area.

Despite the devastation, the remains of Bayra offer an insightful window into the past, providing information about daily life, architecture, culture and overall history of the Muslim era in the region.

The archaeological initiative in preserving and researching Bayra

In 2021, the first archaeological intervention in Bayra began. Then, a year later, in 2022, the Andalusian Government gave the green light to the Bayra General Research Project; an ambitious project lasting six years aiming to enhance and conserve the historical heritage of this ancient city.

This initiative is the result of the continuous work of the Vera Town Council, in collaboration with the University of Granada, with the “Production, Exchange and Materiality” (PRINMA) research group leading the charge in its official implementation.

“The project is structured around three main axes: research, conservation and dissemination” states VIAJES.

The findings of the archaeological surveys to date

Currently, 12 archaeological surveys have been carried out on the Bayra ruins, which have “revealed a number of impressive findings” according to VIAJES.

These discoveries include; part of a citadel, sections of walls, towers, cisterns, streets and well-preserved houses. With these discoveries come a wealth of new knowledge and valuable information of the history, lifestyle, architecture and even dietary, culinary and agriculture techniques of the inhabitants of Bayra.

VIAJES praises the initiative in the Bayra conservation, stating “The Bayra General Research Project preserves and celebrates the past, and invites the world to rediscover and appreciate the rich heritage of this region,” adding that “These joint efforts are ensuring that the history of Bayra is not lost to time, but remains a source of learning and wonder for future generations.”

