Archaeologists discover Roman city

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 8:18 • 1 minute read

University of Cádiz uncovering roman remains. Credit: Universidad de Cádiz, X

Archaeologists unearth long-lost Roman city and 57 settlements between Jerez de la Frontera and Ronda, shedding new light on the extent of Empire in Andalusia.

The discovery suggests there was another hidden Roman city in Spain that was previously unheard of. Archaeologists only assumed they would find a few remains in the area of Bornos in the Sierra de Grazalema, but have been surprised with what they have discovered.

When the team of Archaeologists set out on their examination of this area last year in 2023, they had little idea they would discover so much. Experts now believe that the area to have been a much more significant hub to the Roman Empire than anyone ever imagined.

Roman villa in Bornos uncovered

State-of-the-art technology, including the latest in ground-penetrating radar, is being used to delve deeper down to what has not yet been visible to the naked eye. Excavation teams have unearthed a Roman villa in Cañuelo in Bornos, in the Grazalema Valley where they discovered buildings with walls that separated work areas from living quarters.

The team of Archaeologists believe that the remains probably date back until 264BC, around the time the Romans began their conquest of Southern Spain. Roman history in Malaga, Seville, Granada and Ronda is already well documented, but this discovery sheds new light on the extent of the Roman Empire across Andalusia and the importance of the region to Ancient Rome.