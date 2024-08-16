Box of tomatoes sells for record €6,000

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 10:37 • 1 minute read

Loli with her winning €6,000 tomatoes Credit: Councillor Francisco Santos Cantos, Facebook

The king of the tomatoes, the Huevo de Oro from the Guardalhorce Valley, was celebrated with an auction where the best went for €6,000 for a box of 6.

The celebration of this massive tomato has grown exponentially over recent years as exports and national consumption of this aromatic salad ingredient slowly replace the lost income from traditional citrus fruits exports from the Guardalhorce Valley. Its fame is making its mark on the international gastronomy scene, as much as the popularity of the yearly Tomate Huevo de Toro festival held in Coín.

El Pimpi bid the highest

The festival culminates every year in a street market selling the wares of organic tomato producers from the valley and an auction of the best. This year’s auction fetched a record €6,000 for a box of 6. Pepe Cobos of the iconic Bodegas El Pimpi coughed up 6 Gs for the tomatoes of Loli Mena and José Guerrero whose family have been cultivating the tomatoes for over 60 years.

With the profit from the auction, Loli and José are going to donate the loot to three charities in the area: The Hermandad de la Fuensanta de Coín, the Therapeutic Footprints Association and the Fibromyalgia Association. During the day, at the Huevo de Toro Tomato Market, other fruits and vegetables from Guadalhorce were also sold including a 220 kg pumpkin.