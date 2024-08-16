Box of tomatoes sells for record €6,000

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 10:37
• 1 minute read
Loli with her winning €6,000 tomatoes
Credit: Councillor Francisco Santos Cantos, Facebook
The king of the tomatoes, the Huevo de Oro from the Guardalhorce Valley, was celebrated with an auction where the best went for €6,000 for a box of 6.
The celebration of this massive tomato has grown exponentially over recent years as exports and national consumption of this aromatic salad ingredient slowly replace the lost income from traditional citrus fruits exports from the Guardalhorce Valley. Its fame is making its mark on the international gastronomy scene, as much as the popularity of the yearly Tomate Huevo de Toro festival held in Coín.
The festival culminates every year in a street market selling the wares of organic tomato producers from the valley and an auction of the best. This year’s auction fetched a record €6,000 for a box of 6. Pepe Cobos of the iconic Bodegas El Pimpi coughed up 6 Gs for the tomatoes of Loli Mena and José Guerrero whose family have been cultivating the tomatoes for over 60 years.
With the profit from the auction, Loli and José are going to donate the loot to three charities in the area: The Hermandad de la Fuensanta de Coín, the Therapeutic Footprints Association and the Fibromyalgia Association. During the day, at the Huevo de Toro Tomato Market, other fruits and vegetables from Guadalhorce were also sold including a 220 kg pumpkin.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.