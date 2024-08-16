Celebrate the heart of Scotland in Andalusia

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 9:32 • 1 minute read

Reenactments of the battle for Teba castle. Credit: Douglas Days Facebook.

Thursday August 22 marks the beginning of a curious commemorative celebration of the Scottish in Andalusia. Douglas Day in Teba, a village close to the Caminito del Rey, celebrates its now annual hat-tip to a Scot who helped recapture Spain from the Moors.

In 1330 the Battle of Teba took place at the Castillo de la Estrella, the outcome of which would lead to the capture of the fortress and, consequently, the Catholic reconquest of the Villa de Teba. In the wake of the death of Robert the Bruce, his most loyal knight, Sir James Douglas had been ordered to take the king’s embalmed heart to the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, in the Holy Land. Douglas undertook this solemn duty carrying the heart in a silver bowl worn around his neck.

James Douglas who lost his life recapturing Spain from the Moors

Beginning his odyssey sailing to Seville, where Douglas was warmly welcomed by King Alfonso XI of Castile who was attempting the reconquest of Granada from the Moors, he decided he and his men would aid the Spanish king in the taking of the Castle of Teba. In the battle, Douglas and some of this men were killed and his body and the heart of Robert the Bruce were returned to Scotland to be buried there.

Festival of thanks commemorating the sacrifice of Douglas

The town of Teba commemorates the sacrifice of Douglas every year with its most international festival ‘Douglas Days’ over 3 days in August. Parades, theatre productions, children’s activities including Tebi, the cousin of Nessie, a reenactment of the taking of the castle, musical and dance concerts with a Scottish theme, and not forgetting Scottish pipers, make this one of the most unique and international celebrations in Andalusia.

The Douglas Days festival in Teba starts on the evening of Thursday August 22 and continues until Sunday 24 with a concert from the Rodriguez Celtic Band.