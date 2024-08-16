By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 15:23 • 2 minutes read

When driving in Spain there are required documents you must keep in your car Credit: Shutterstock

In Spain, there are specific documents and items you must keep in your vehicle at all times.

A list of documents and items legally required to be kept in your vehicle

As in many countries, there are a set of required documents and items for legal obligation and practical necessity to ensure smooth interactions with authorities, and to be prepared for any emergencies.

The national police recently provided a list of all that is needed in your car.

Valid driving License

First is a driving licence, which must be valid and appropriate for the vehicle type, and proves your eligibility to drive. Alternatively, you can use a notarised copy instead, or use the popular MiDGT app.

Permiso de Circulacion and Ficha Tecnica

Next is the Circulation Permission and Technical Sheet, which shows the vehicle is registered in your name and details the vehicle’s make, model and registration number. Once again, you can use a notarised copy or the MiDGT app.

ITV certificate, windscreen sticker and proof of insurance

The ITV certificate (MOT) and windscreen sticker are also mandatory in proving that your vehicle has passed the inspection and must be renewed every two years (or annually for vehicles more than 10 years old).

You must also have proof of insurance, which covers at a minimum third-party liability. It is advised, but not necessary, to keep a copy of the insurance receipt.

European accident form

A European accident form should also be kept in your car to officially report any accidents. This is a standardised form used across Europe and helps in the amicable settlement of accidents involving two or more parties.

Reflective jackets and warning triangles / v16 light signals

Reflective jackets and warning triangles are important, for safety in case of a breakdown or roadside accident. It should be remembered that the jacket must be within reach from inside the vehicle (not in the boot).

Two warning triangles are required, and in the event of an accident are placed at the edge of the road at least 50 metres from the vehicle to alert other drivers of your vehicles.

As of July, 2021, the V16 light signal can be used instead or in addition to the triangles, but from January 1, 2026, the use of the V16 will be compulsory.

Spare tyre and repair kit

A spare tyre and repair kit are necessary, in case of a breakdown on the side of the road so you can replace a flat tyre.

Additional items for your own safety

In addition, although not a requirement, authorities recommend first aid kits, a fire extinguisher for emergency situations, and spare lightbulbs to ensure all vehicle lights are operational.

Non-compliance or lacking any of these documents and items

Non-compliance with these requirements can lead to fines and legal issues, so it’s important to ensure all documents are up to date and in order. Remember, these regulations are not only legal formalities but also measures to enhance safety on the road.