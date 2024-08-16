By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 15:23
• 2 minutes read
When driving in Spain there are required documents you must keep in your car
Credit: Shutterstock
In Spain, there are specific documents and items you must keep in your vehicle at all times.
As in many countries, there are a set of required documents and items for legal obligation and practical necessity to ensure smooth interactions with authorities, and to be prepared for any emergencies.
The national police recently provided a list of all that is needed in your car.
First is a driving licence, which must be valid and appropriate for the vehicle type, and proves your eligibility to drive. Alternatively, you can use a notarised copy instead, or use the popular MiDGT app.
Next is the Circulation Permission and Technical Sheet, which shows the vehicle is registered in your name and details the vehicle’s make, model and registration number. Once again, you can use a notarised copy or the MiDGT app.
The ITV certificate (MOT) and windscreen sticker are also mandatory in proving that your vehicle has passed the inspection and must be renewed every two years (or annually for vehicles more than 10 years old).
You must also have proof of insurance, which covers at a minimum third-party liability. It is advised, but not necessary, to keep a copy of the insurance receipt.
A European accident form should also be kept in your car to officially report any accidents. This is a standardised form used across Europe and helps in the amicable settlement of accidents involving two or more parties.
Reflective jackets and warning triangles are important, for safety in case of a breakdown or roadside accident. It should be remembered that the jacket must be within reach from inside the vehicle (not in the boot).
Two warning triangles are required, and in the event of an accident are placed at the edge of the road at least 50 metres from the vehicle to alert other drivers of your vehicles.
As of July, 2021, the V16 light signal can be used instead or in addition to the triangles, but from January 1, 2026, the use of the V16 will be compulsory.
A spare tyre and repair kit are necessary, in case of a breakdown on the side of the road so you can replace a flat tyre.
In addition, although not a requirement, authorities recommend first aid kits, a fire extinguisher for emergency situations, and spare lightbulbs to ensure all vehicle lights are operational.
Non-compliance with these requirements can lead to fines and legal issues, so it’s important to ensure all documents are up to date and in order. Remember, these regulations are not only legal formalities but also measures to enhance safety on the road.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
