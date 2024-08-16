By Donna Williams •
Earth Wind and Fire Experience comes to Benidorm
On the night of August 16, the vibrant city of Benidorm will play host to a genuine legend of funk, soul, and timeless music.
The atmospheric Julio Iglesias Auditorium will host the Earth, Wind & Fire Experience built around Al McKay, promising a truly fantastic evening.
Al McKay, an original Earth, Wind & Fire member and inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will bring his iconic presence and talent to the stage. This concert will celebrate the original band’s best-known hits, including September, Let’s Groove, Got to Get You into My Life, and, of course, the most memorable of all, Boogie Wonderland.
For those who have secured a ticket, this sold-out performance in Benidorm offers a rare and privileged opportunity to witness the magic of this renowned band in Spain, as it is the only stop on its packed international tour.
Following their performance in Benidorm, the band will continue their tour with appearances in the UK, France, Switzerland, China, Malaysia, South Africa, and Australia.
