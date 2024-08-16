By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 15:27 • 1 minute read

Elvis Presley relaxing at his home in Memphis. Credit: Shutterstock.

On August 16, 1977, the devastating news that the King of Rock ’n’ Roll had died. I, although just a wee thing, remember my mother and aunt besides themselves, sobbing over a copy of the Daily Mirror.

All over the World his death had a profound impact on culture. He had been, and still remains today, one of the most influential characters in the history of popular culture. Not only was his music groundbreaking (before Elvis, Billy Connolly describes all music as being ‘beige’), but his charm, style and swagger permeated Western Culture and brought out the envy in other less Rock ’n’ Roll cultures.

Elvis, 47 years gone and still there is speculation

Found unresponsive on the floor of his Graceland mansion bathroom by his then fiancée Ginger Alden, efforts to revive him failed and he was pronounced dead at 3.30pm on August 16 1977. His autopsy reports were never revealed sparking speculation and even conspiracy theories that still do the rounds today, 47 years later.

The official coroner’s report stated that Elvis had died of ‘cardiac arrhythmia,’ or ‘an irregular and ineffective heartbeat,’ and while rumours abound that he had died of a drug overdose, the only medication found in his system was prescription medicine. But heart trouble was inherited. Like his mother before him, it is said that the King was born with ‘cardiomegaly.’ or literally, too big a heart.

Despite his passing, Elvis Aaron Presley’s influence on rock and roll and popular culture remains undeniable. The King will never be forgotten. Still today, tribute acts draw in crowds to venues as much in Las Vegas as along the Spanish coast.