By Catherine McGeer • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 13:13 • 2 minutes read

Donate Now, Support Local Families Image: Shutterstock/ Ground Picture

AS August heats up in Torre Del Mar, many locals are enjoying their summer breaks, but for some families, the season brings extra difficulties. With many parents worried about feeding their children, Lux Mundi is stepping in to help with a crucial food drive and needs your support.

How You Can Help: Donation Drop-Off Points Across Torre del Mar

The organization is collecting non-perishable food items such as tuna, milk, dried chickpeas, lentils, rice, pasta, biscuits, flour, sunflower oil, breakfast cereal, coffee, chocolate milk powder, and tomato sauce. Donations can be dropped off at several locations around town: Oasis Hair & Beauty, BluCee estate agent, Go Cafe at Vals Sports Centre, Fruteria La Canasta Natural, and Lux Mundi Centro Ecumenico (Wednesdays and Fridays in the morning).

Join the Cause: Help Feed Local Families During the Summer Break

In July, thanks to the people of Torre de Mar and the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers, more than 30 families received food packages, benefiting 110 people, including 66 adults and 44 children. The community’s support has been vital in making this possible. The Food Drive Torre del Mar offers its gratitude to all the volunteers, donors, and collection points for their ongoing contributions.

Why Food Drives Matter in the Summer

While summer often conjures images of vacations and relaxation, for some families, it can be a time of increased hardship. With schools closed, children who may normally benefit from school meals miss out on a critical source of nutrition. The added pressure to provide meals every day can stretch already tight budgets to the breaking point. This is where community support through food drives like Lux Mundi’s can have a significant impact.

The Impact of Your Donations

Every donation, big or small, can make a difference in someone’s life. A bag of rice or a box of cereal can mean a week of meals for a struggling family. In a community where the cost of living is rising, Lux Mundi’s food packages offer relief and help ease the burden for parents worried about how to feed their children. Each item donated provides direct support to neighbors in need, ensuring that no one has to go hungry during the summer months.

How to Spread the Word

Raising awareness is key to the success of this initiative. Whether through social media, word of mouth, or local community boards, spreading the message about the food drive will ensure more people know where and how they can help. Even small actions, like sharing the locations of donation points or telling a friend, can make a big difference.

