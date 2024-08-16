Honda e:Ny1 – company’s first pure EV

By Mark Slack • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 10:53 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Honda

Honda are known for discreet style, engineering excellence and build quality. It’s not therefore surprising that one might expect Honda’s first pure EV to be a bit of a game changer despite the now well established competition in the EV sector. Hence the arrival of Honda’s e:Ny1 heralded an expectation of EV innovation and standard setting.

It’s fair to say that the e:Ny1 wasn’t the game changer I was expecting, it’s a typical Honda in terms of the quality and levels of equipment i.e. an excellent package. Where it doesn’t quite cut it is in terms of the range at just 411km/256 miles, and in the real world it will be less than this stated figure.

The e:Ny1 would be a fine vehicle to use as your local commuter car, work, school, the weekly shop etc. Anything further than 160km/100 miles each way though, and you run into looking at the very expensive public charging network. In a car that costs €47,512/£40,645 a range of just 411km/256 miles isn’t great.

Thankfully being a Honda there’s an awful lot of good stuff too. There are two versions – Elegance and Advance – with prices at €47,512/£40,645 and €50,084/£42,845 respectively. The levels of equipment are superb with standard fare including heated seats, keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, 8-way power driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with a 25cm/10 inch driver’s display and 38cm/15 inch central display screen.

Move up a level and you gain a very clever parking pilot that finds you a space and parks the e:Ny1 for you. There’s also a superb panoramic roof, power tailgate, 360 degree camera and heated steering wheel. It’s a mightily impressive list and various option packs are available at extra cost.

On the road the Honda is effortless and very comfortable with a reassuring driving feel as one would expect from Honda. On the charging front the range may not be that great but it will charge at home from 10% to 80% in just 6 hours, or if you find one of those fast chargers you can put in 96km/60 miles of range in just 11 minutes.

Despite the surprise and slight disappointment about the e:Ny1’s range there’s still much to commend it, there are few places that would be as pleasant for your daily motoring excursions.