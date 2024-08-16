Honda e:Ny1 – company’s first pure EV

By Mark Slack •
Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 10:53
• 2 minutes read
Photocredit Honda
Honda are known for discreet style, engineering excellence and build quality. It’s not therefore surprising that one might expect Honda’s first pure EV to be a bit of a game changer despite the now well established competition in the EV sector. Hence the arrival of Honda’s e:Ny1 heralded an expectation of EV innovation and standard setting.
It’s fair to say that the e:Ny1 wasn’t the game changer I was expecting, it’s a typical Honda in terms of the quality and levels of equipment i.e. an excellent package. Where it doesn’t quite cut it is in terms of the range at just 411km/256 miles, and in the real world it will be less than this stated figure.
The e:Ny1 would be a fine vehicle to use as your local commuter car, work, school, the weekly shop etc. Anything further than 160km/100 miles each way though, and you run into looking at the very expensive public charging network. In a car that costs €47,512/£40,645 a range of just 411km/256 miles isn’t great.
Thankfully being a Honda there’s an awful lot of good stuff too. There are two versions – Elegance and Advance – with prices at €47,512/£40,645 and €50,084/£42,845 respectively. The levels of equipment are superb with standard fare including heated seats, keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, 8-way power driver’s seat, wireless phone charging, Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with a 25cm/10 inch driver’s display and 38cm/15 inch central display screen.
Move up a level and you gain a very clever parking pilot that finds you a space and parks the e:Ny1 for you. There’s also a superb panoramic roof, power tailgate, 360 degree camera and heated steering wheel. It’s a mightily impressive list and various option packs are available at extra cost.
On the road the Honda is effortless and very comfortable with a reassuring driving feel as one would expect from Honda. On the charging front the range may not be that great but it will charge at home from 10% to 80% in just 6 hours, or if you find one of those fast chargers you can put in 96km/60 miles of range in just 11 minutes.
Despite the surprise and slight disappointment about the e:Ny1’s range there’s still much to commend it, there are few places that would be as pleasant for your daily motoring excursions.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
If you're a petrol head you're in good hands with Mark Slack, whose expert take on the latest car releases will help you make your next purchase.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.