Imane Khelif has filed a complaint to French authorities for online bullying during Paris Olympics Credit: EWN

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk among others have both been named in a criminal complaint filed by Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.

Imane Khelif files criminal complaint for alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”

According to a report from Variety, Imane Khelif, 25, has filed a complaint to French authorities for alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” she experienced during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Imane Khelif controversy following her victory against Angela Carini

This follows the controversy that came after Imane Khelif beat Angela Carini in 46 seconds in the Women’s Welterweight boxing match at the Olympics.

Carini fell to the ground in tears and refused to shake the hand of her opponent after the result, unintentionally sparking a worldwide debate on the gender of Khelif, and the gender rules enforced at the Olympics.

Imane Khelif subject to online abuse and misinformation spread about her

Ever since, Khelif has been subjected to an avalanche of misinformation and abuse throughout the Olympics, “which turned into nothing short of a witch-hunt”, as stated by EuroNews.

According to Khelif, she was met with a barrage of bullying online, including from J.K Rowling and Elon Musk. Some argued to take away her awards and achievements with misguided ideas on her eligibility to compete, while others took to slander her name and continue the spread of misinformation; Many accused Khelif of being a man.

Imane Khelif was born female, is listed as a female in her passport, and has never identified as transgender.

“If the case goes to court, they will stand trial” stated Nabil Boudi, the Paris-based attorney representing Khelif, referring to the celebrities named in the complaint.

The official complaint was posted to the anti-online hatred centre of the Paris public prosecutor’s office on Friday, August 9.

J.K Rowling and Elon Musk amongst others named in lawsuit

“J.K Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others” Boudi stated, adding that “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

J.K Rowling went on several rants on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Khelif of “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head.” These are not the first of Rowling’s transphobic comments.

Owner of X, Elon Musk, replied to a post from Riley Gaines, Olympic swimmer for USA, that said “men don’t belong in women’s sports”, with Musk replying “Absolutely.”

Imane’s lawyer in this case, Boudi, wants to ensure everyone is investigated, explaining that the lawsuit was filed against X to “ensure that the prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people” and that although the complaint mentions specific names, “what we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary.”

If the prosecutor’s office charges anyone named, it could call for two to five years in prison and tens of thousands in fines.

Imane Khelif won gold in women’s 66kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Despite the hate and online abuse Imane Khelif received, she went on to win gold in the women’s 66kg final against Chinese world champion Yang Liu. In contrast to Khelif’s previous victory, she and Yang shared a warm embrace and, once the result was confirmed, Yang raised Khelif’s arm in the air.

Khelif said she has been a victim of bullying on line and that the International Boxing Association “hate me and I really don’t know why”, according to the Algerian boxer.

“I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female.” stated the gold medalist, adding that “I am fully qualified to take part in this competition, I am a woman like any other woman.”