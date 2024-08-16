By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 12:10 • 1 minute read

Local goods for sale in Jalon Valley Credit: viator.com

The Jalon Valley is 30-40 minutes away from Benidorm. It offers a delightful escape from the bustling city and a whole new perspective on the Costa Blanca North.

If you do not fancy doing the drive, why not take a coach trip and make the most of this popular wine-making region? How you spend your time there is entirely flexible, whether you wish to indulge in wine tasting, wander through the picturesque countryside, shop for local goods or savour a delicious meal, the choice is yours.

Jalon Valley Coach Trip picks up from Benidorm, Albir, Altea and Calpe

As well as Benidorm, there are also pick-up points at Albir, Altea and Calpe, and the journey takes approximately 45-50 minutes.

With the stunning landscape adorned with almond trees and the valley itself surrounded by majestic mountains, there will be plenty of views to admire along the way.

You will have a full three hours to explore the village, and if your trip falls on a Saturday, then that could include a visit to Jalon’s renowned ‘rastro’ (boot sale). One of the oldest and largest on the Costas, it attracts visitors from all over as they hunt for hidden treasures and unique antiques.

As the excursion draws to a close, the return journey will feature drop-offs at the original meeting points in reverse order, starting with Calpe, followed by Altea, Benidorm, and concluding in Albir

