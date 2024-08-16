La Nucia 2024: August Festivities

By Donna Williams •
Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 17:25
• 1 minute read
Plaza Mayor hosts many of the August Festivities
Credit: lanucia.es
La Nucia’s August festivities began on August 14, and they continue until August 18. There is still plenty to look forward to.
At 4.30pm, there is a children’s water party in the Planet car park, followed by the offering of flowers at 8.00pm.
This includes the traditional dances, which will take place in the Plaza Mayor with Andrea Jumilla Perez, Festival Queen, and her court of honour. A number of tribute groups and a resident DJ will take the celebrations to 4.00am.
The main highlights start at 12.30am with the performance of ‘Cucumpa’ in the Plaza Mayor.
This is followed by the awards ceremony for the various competitions and the parade. DJs will continue the party atmosphere until 4.00am.
On this final day, Vulcano Pyrotechnics will once again choreograph more fireworks at 2.00pm.
Other highlights include a ‘La Pato’ orchestra performance and a tequila party, both in the Plaza Mayor.
The full schedule can be found by here.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.