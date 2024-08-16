La Nucia 2024: August Festivities

By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 17:25 • 1 minute read

Plaza Mayor hosts many of the August Festivities Credit: lanucia.es

La Nucia’s August festivities began on August 14, and they continue until August 18. There is still plenty to look forward to.

Friday August 16

At 4.30pm, there is a children’s water party in the Planet car park, followed by the offering of flowers at 8.00pm.

This includes the traditional dances, which will take place in the Plaza Mayor with Andrea Jumilla Perez, Festival Queen, and her court of honour. A number of tribute groups and a resident DJ will take the celebrations to 4.00am.

Saturday August 17

The main highlights start at 12.30am with the performance of ‘Cucumpa’ in the Plaza Mayor.

This is followed by the awards ceremony for the various competitions and the parade. DJs will continue the party atmosphere until 4.00am.

Sunday August 18

On this final day, Vulcano Pyrotechnics will once again choreograph more fireworks at 2.00pm.

Other highlights include a ‘La Pato’ orchestra performance and a tequila party, both in the Plaza Mayor.

The full schedule can be found by here.

