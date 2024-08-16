By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 11:46 • 2 minutes read

UK Brexit meetings Credit: European Parliament, Flickr

Majority of Brits would vote to rejoin the EU if given a choice, revealed a recent poll.

A YouGov survey conducted this year, revealed that 59 per cent of British residents would vote to join the EU if a new referendum were held, while 41 per cent would oppose it. The survey also revealed a strong demand to pursue closer ties between the UK and the EU. However, most voters didn´t think the newly elected Labour government had the authority to pursue full EU membership.

Keir Starmer´s view of Brits who would vote to rejoin EU

As the UK´s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office, he promised that rejoining the European Union will not happen “within his lifetime.” Nevertheless, Labour´s manifesto aims to reset the UK´s trade and investment relations with the EU and seeks a security pact.

Labour´s David Lammy was the first foreign secretary to travel abroad to talk to Germany, Poland, and Sweden since the UK´s uneasy relationship status with the EU under Conservative rule. Visiting the European countries, Lammy called for a “reset” between the UK and the EU.

The Prime Minister was also recently seen making efforts to work with European rulers, as he discussed the potential youth mobility scheme with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez; a scheme which is met with particular distress at a time of increasing anti-migration protests.

UK politicians against Brits who would vote to rejoin the EU

Former MEP and current member of Nigel Farage´s Reform UK, Ben Habib expressed his concern about Starmer´s action, suggesting that he is against Brexit; “He wanted a second referendum to take us back into the EU. A few months ago, he was also caught on camera declaring he would, if elected, align the UK very closely to the EU.”

Habib also recalled; “No one could have forgotten Starmer’s pathological aversion to the UK being an independent sovereign nation.” He publicly criticized the Labour Government´s Product Safety and Metrology Bill, which, if given the government´s consent, would pave the way for the UK´s arrangement with the EU.

The bill has also caused an alarm among those who voted for Brexit in 2016, with concerns that Starmer may become too close with the European Union. The Prime Minister however, only stated officially; “We intend to improve our relationship with the EU and that means closer trading ties with the EU, it means closer ties in relation to research and development and closer ties in relation to defence and security…we can get a much better deal that the botched deal that Boris Johnson saddled the UK with.”

There have been no indications that another referendum would happen in the near future, despite the public´s outlook.