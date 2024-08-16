By Donna Williams • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 16:14 • 1 minute read

Acclaimed composer John Williams wrote the iconic Stars Wars soundtrack Credit: Shutterstock:Willrow Hood

The extremely popular Sonafilm Festival will come to a close on August 24, and it would appear that, arguably, they have saved the best for last.

Last year, this honour was dedicated to the iconic music from the James Bond films and this year, the music of John Williams has been chosen.

Hollywood’s most highly acclaimed composer, he has won five Oscars and received more than fifty nominations. His iconic compositions have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema, and those in attendance can look forward to renditions of some of his timeless classics.

These include soundtracks from films such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jaws, ET, Superman and Jurassic Park, among others.

John Williams music performed by Universal Symphony Orchestra

The concert will feature performances of some of his most renowned compositions by the Universal Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by the choirs of the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the CODA Children’s Choir.

This musical extravaganza, under the direction of maestro José Martínez, will bring together over 150 musicians, making it the largest formation in Sonafilm’s history.

Titled ‘Tribute to John Williams’, the concert will take place at the Plaza de Toros de Ondara, commencing at 11pm. Tickets are available to purchase from here.

