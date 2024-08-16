By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 16 Aug 2024 • 11:12 • 2 minutes read

New Cross Marks Pilgrimage Start Image: Cartagena.es

A striking new Caravaca Cross has been unveiled at Cartagena’s Santa Lucía dock, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage route to the Holy City. The white concrete cross, generously donated by the Camino de la Cruz Foundation, stands prominently alongside the Santiago Cross, which marks the start of the Camino de Santiago.

Mayor Noelia Arroyo Celebrates Christian Heritage

Cartagena Mayor Noelia Arroyo, joined by Caravaca de la Cruz Mayor José Francisco García, led the inauguration ceremony. Arroyo emphasised the symbolic importance of launching both the Santiago and Caravaca routes from the same location, linking these two significant Christian paths at a site of historical relevance for Spain.

Symbolic Connection of Santiago and Caravaca Routes

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Ángel Luis Navarro, the senior brother of the Caravaca Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz, and Fran Sánchez, the General Director of Sports. The new Caravaca Cross, towering over two meters, directs pilgrims along a 143-kilometre route through the Campo de Cartagena, passing through towns like La Aljorra and Totana before reaching the Vera Cruz Sanctuary.

Historical Background of the Caravaca Cross

The Caravaca Cross, also known as the Cross of Caravaca, is a revered Christian relic that has drawn pilgrims from across the world. Originating from the Holy City of Caravaca de la Cruz in Spain’s Murcia region, the cross is steeped in legend, and believed to possess miraculous powers. It has been a symbol of faith and protection since medieval times, often linked to the Knights Templar and Christian resistance against Muslim rule in Spain.

Significance of the New Caravaca Cross in Cartagena

The unveiling of the new Caravaca Cross in Cartagena symbolizes not only the beginning of a sacred pilgrimage but also the unification of two important Christian journeys: the Camino de Santiago and the Camino de la Vera Cruz. This connection highlights the rich religious heritage of Spain, offering pilgrims a powerful and spiritually significant starting point. The cross’s installation at the historic Santa Lucía dock emphasizes Cartagena’s role in fostering both spiritual and cultural journeys.

The Pilgrimage to Caravaca de la Cruz

The pilgrimage to Caravaca de la Cruz stretches over 143 kilometres, making its way through various scenic and historically rich towns. Pilgrims will pass through the vast plains of Campo de Cartagena and encounter towns like La Aljorra and Totana, each offering their own unique religious sites and cultural experiences. The final destination, the Vera Cruz Sanctuary in Caravaca, is home to the revered relic and offers a sense of spiritual fulfillment to those who complete the journey.

