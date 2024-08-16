By Catherine McGeer •
New Cross Marks Pilgrimage Start
A striking new Caravaca Cross has been unveiled at Cartagena’s Santa Lucía dock, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage route to the Holy City. The white concrete cross, generously donated by the Camino de la Cruz Foundation, stands prominently alongside the Santiago Cross, which marks the start of the Camino de Santiago.
Cartagena Mayor Noelia Arroyo, joined by Caravaca de la Cruz Mayor José Francisco García, led the inauguration ceremony. Arroyo emphasised the symbolic importance of launching both the Santiago and Caravaca routes from the same location, linking these two significant Christian paths at a site of historical relevance for Spain.
The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Ángel Luis Navarro, the senior brother of the Caravaca Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz, and Fran Sánchez, the General Director of Sports. The new Caravaca Cross, towering over two meters, directs pilgrims along a 143-kilometre route through the Campo de Cartagena, passing through towns like La Aljorra and Totana before reaching the Vera Cruz Sanctuary.
The Caravaca Cross, also known as the Cross of Caravaca, is a revered Christian relic that has drawn pilgrims from across the world. Originating from the Holy City of Caravaca de la Cruz in Spain’s Murcia region, the cross is steeped in legend, and believed to possess miraculous powers. It has been a symbol of faith and protection since medieval times, often linked to the Knights Templar and Christian resistance against Muslim rule in Spain.
The unveiling of the new Caravaca Cross in Cartagena symbolizes not only the beginning of a sacred pilgrimage but also the unification of two important Christian journeys: the Camino de Santiago and the Camino de la Vera Cruz. This connection highlights the rich religious heritage of Spain, offering pilgrims a powerful and spiritually significant starting point. The cross’s installation at the historic Santa Lucía dock emphasizes Cartagena’s role in fostering both spiritual and cultural journeys.
The pilgrimage to Caravaca de la Cruz stretches over 143 kilometres, making its way through various scenic and historically rich towns. Pilgrims will pass through the vast plains of Campo de Cartagena and encounter towns like La Aljorra and Totana, each offering their own unique religious sites and cultural experiences. The final destination, the Vera Cruz Sanctuary in Caravaca, is home to the revered relic and offers a sense of spiritual fulfillment to those who complete the journey.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
