By Linda Hall • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 19:42 • 4 minutes read

MEISE RECORD: Botanic Gardens officials with the record plant Photo credit: FB Plantetuin Meise

Belgium: Flower power A CORPSE FLOWER at the Meise Botanic Gardens reached a height of 3.225 metres, assuring it a place in the Guinness Book of Records, as it was 12 centimetres higher than the current record-holder. The huge flower, which blooms for only two or three days and emits a powerful stench, is also known as the Voodoo Lily.

Denmark: German visitors MORE than 25 million foreign and domestic tourists spent at least one night in Denmark during the first six months of 2024, a 1.4 per cent increase on the same period last year. Statistics Denmark figures also showed a notable rise in visitors from Germany who accounted for 7.5 million of the bookings.

Bag it SUPERMARKETS owned by the Coop Group will begin selling minced pork products in pillow-shaped bags instead of trays in September, hoping to save on plastic and packaging. It will be the first time the system is used for meat in Denmark but is already common in other countries, including the Netherlands.

Norway: Warming up THE Svalbard archipelago inside the Arctic Circle experienced its highest-ever August temperature on August 11, when Norway’s Meteorological Institute recorded 20C degrees at Svalbard airport. On average, the islands’ August temperatures should range between 6C and 9C degrees, weather experts said.

Another approach GREEN PARTY leader Arild Hermstad called for the legalisation of cannabis, which he said would dismantle gangs and combat drug-related crime. The government’s existing strategy would not succeed, Hermstad claimed, suggesting that the State should take over the sale of cannabis to neutralise the illegal market.

Italy: Colour blind A MURAL outside the Olympic Committee offices in Rome that portrayed gold medallist Paola Egonu was sprayed with pink paint, obscuring the colour of her skin. Government and opposition parties condemned the racist gesture, while deputy PM Antonio Rajani wrote on X that Egonu “is our pride.”

Coin-op AN Indian national was fined €550 and temporarily banned from Rome after entering the Trevi Fountain in an attempt to steal the coins that tourists traditionally throw there to assure their return to the city. The 40-year-old entered the fountain at 6.30pm but was immediately removed by patrolling police officers.

Germany: Able to wed SASHA SKOCHILENKO, jailed for two years for her anti-Ukraine invasion activities, was included in Russia’s August 1 prisoner exchange with the US. She now lives in Germany where she has married her partner, Sonya Subbotina, which was impossible in Russia, as Moscow does not recognise same-sex marriage.

Flying free A NORWEGIAN without a ticket managed to board two flights at Munich airport by squeezing through behind another traveller as they scanned their boarding pass. The ruse was discovered on the first occasion because the aircraft was full, but a second attempt was more successful and he managed to fly to Stockholm.

Netherlands: Match point POLICE unions intensified their campaign for a new early retirement scheme by deciding to time meetings to coincide with top division football matches, leaving key games without a police presence. “Football matches in particular highlight just how difficult policing can be,” the Politie In Actie union said.

Burning issue AN 2022 Audi Q3 E-Tron belonging to Leeuwarden mayor Sybrand Buma was set on fire in his driveway during the early hours of the morning of August 13. The badly damaged hybrid car had to be towed away by a salvage company, firefighters said afterwards, and police investigators now suspect arson.

France. Cab snag A FLYING taxi initiative by Paris airport operator ADP and Germany’s Volocopter was unable to debut its airborne cabs as planned during the Olympics after engine certification delays. They now hope to introduce a passenger service with taxis taking off from a platform in the Seine by the end of the year.

Red alert AS France’s wine consumption declines, winemakers, particularly in the big red wine-producing regions, face an excess accumulation of between 4 and 5 million hectolitres. Some are turning to exports but others are distilling their production into “white alcohol” for the pharmaceutical and perfume industries.

Finland: Look elsewhere DEFENCE minister Antti Hakkanen confirmed that the government was preparing legislation to prevent Russians from purchasing properties in Finland. He also revealed that several Russian attempts to buy Finnish real estate had been blocked over the last six months due to “concerns regarding their backgrounds.”

Old problem FINLAND’S Navy is investigating the wreck of the Ilmarinen, a coastal defence vessel that sank in the Baltic during the Second World War. The ship hit a mine in September 1941 and its fuel tanks still hold 100,000 litres of fuel oil, which the authorities fear could start to seep from the increasingly-corroded vessel.

Ireland: Bambie’s price IRELAND’S 2024 Eurovision Song Contest entry, Bambie Thug’s Doomsday Blue which came sixth, cost national broadcaster RTE a total of €389,999. The largest part of the outlay went on the €101,090 European Broadcasting Union’s participation fee, although this was 3.18 per cent lower than the charge in 2023.

A long life Phyllis Furness, believed to be Ireland’s oldest inhabitant died in Galway on August 13 after celebrating her 109th birthday on May 23 at the nursing home where she lived. Born in Nottinghamshire (England) she and her husband, an angling enthusiast, retired to Ireland in 1981 to live near Lough Corrib.

Portugal: Early tourists DINOSAUR footprints made 120 million years ago, but now hidden between two vertical layers of rock, have been identified on a cliff at the Praia dos Arrifes beach in Albufeira. The site with 12 well-preserved footprints that can only be seen at low tide was originally documented in 2016 but was not studied until now.

Pay rise AVERAGE pre-tax monthly salaries rose to €1,650 during the second quarter of this year, an increase of 6.4 per cent on the same period in 2023, the National Statistics Institute (INE) announced. The findings were based on analyses of the 4.7 million salaries of employees paying into the Social Security system.

Sweden: Denmark trips PRIVATE vehicles averaged a daily 5,471 journeys across the Oresund bridge linking Sweden and Denmark, 11 per cent up on the first six months of 2024. As cross-border commuting returned to normal levels, lorries accounted for only 1,6 19 crossings each day, a reduction of 2.6 per cent on the first half of 2023.

Net immigration FOR the first time in more than 50 years, people leaving Sweden between January and May 2024 outnumbered arrivals, the government announced. Migration minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that asylum applications were “historically low” and asylum-related residence permits continued to fall.