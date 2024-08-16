Profile: RGM Moviles – it’s the customer service that makes the difference

By Adam Woodward • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 12:34 • 2 minutes read

María Egiazaryan, manager of RGM Moviles, Fuengirola.

Situated in the heart of Fuengirola’s busy shopping district, RGM Móviles attends scores of customers every day, giving advice, carrying out repairs and selling from a broad catalogue of products.

Known for being the best in price, selection, quality and customer service, what RGM Móviles do is sell in high-quality, second-hand electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and accessories for sale at far more reasonable prices than you are likely to find elsewhere. They also offer the best quality repair and replacement of components using original and the highest quality replacement parts.

It’s the customer service that makes the difference

The customer service is what really differentiates RGM Moviles from their competition in Fuengirola. Customers can count on an excellent after sales service as well as guarantee, discounts and a customer loyalty programme. They also hold ‘Flash’ offers in which they periodically give up to 40% discount on products for a limited time, while their customer loyalty programme offers some surprise discounts for repeat customers.

This year, María Egiazaryan, the company owner, tells us, they are celebrating their 7th year in Fuengirola and business is better than ever with loyal customers returning as they know RGM Moviles is a store they can trust. As well as their in-store sales, their online business is attracting a lot of customers too. Online customers can trust María and her team to take orders from their website, process, package and have them delivered in no time at all. They even send purchases to customers in the Balearics and Canary Islands.

RGM Moviles can be contacted by phone, WhatsApp, email, via their Instagram or Facebook pages, or as well via Google messenger to handle quickly any enquiry.

Family business

This family business was inspired by Maria’s father, Artur, who is an industrial electronics engineer. Maria says ‘one day he started repairing our phones at home and then went on to repair the electronic devices of friends. The demand began to grow and we decided to open our store. I started working with him and little by little he taught me everything I needed. To this day, it encourages me to learn new things and new techniques’.

In spite of the intense competition, RGM Moviles know that what customers really value is trust, which along with friendly and personalised service is precisely what people deserve.

RGM Moviles can be found in C/ Miguel de Unamuno, 1 Local 4 (29640) Fuengirola, Málaga. They are open Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm, and later from 5pm to 8pm. On Saturdays they open from 10am to 1pm. Or, you can browse their products on www.rgmmoviles.com or contact them via Instagram @rgm.moviles or Facebook, or by calling 653 47 57 47.