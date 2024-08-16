 Puzzle Solutions Edition 2039 « Euro Weekly News
By Eugenia • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 10:19 • 1 minute read

WORD SPIRAL

1 Help; 2 Palm; 3 Mass; 4 Silk; 5 King; 6 Grub; 7 Bloc; 8 Clog; 9 Gift; 10 Toga; 11 Anew; 12 Wasp; 13 Peas; 14 Sari; 15 Iced; 16 Dora. CARACAS

QUICK QUIZ

1 Thomas Barnardo; 2 Indonesia; 3 Dirk Bogarde; 4 Chemical elements; 5 Cable News Network; 6 Wrist; 7 Arctic Ocean; 8 Buddy Holly; 9 Sigmund Freud; 10 A straight line.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Pier; 8 All the same; 9 Dark room; 10 Into; 12 Lassie; 14 Stains; 15 Minute; 17 Brewer; 18 Type; 19 Redolent; 21 Positively; 22 So-so.
Down: 2 Incapacity; 3 Rank; 4 Alcove; 5 Rhymes; 6 Estimate; 7 Nero; 11 Tenderness; 13 Souvenir; 16 Earwig; 17 Bidder; 18 Taps; 20 Lays.

QUICK

Across: 5 Blip; 7 Distribute; 8 Deft; 10 Gift; 12 Any; 13 Maiden; 16 Rabbi; 18 Don; 20 Leaf; 21 Zero; 22 Tag; 24 Cower; 25 Peruse; 26 Gag; 27 Holy; 29 Herb; 33 Adaptation; 34 Snug.
Down: 1 Pip; 2 Etui; 3 Hilt; 4 Buy; 5 Bed; 6 In fun; 9 Rally; 10 Gyrate; 11 Bid; 13 Mince; 14 Doze; 15 Energy; 17 Afar; 19 Rough; 23 Gum; 25 Preen; 27 Hate; 28 Lute; 30 Bag; 31 Pay; 32 Box.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Nearer, 4 Cines, 8 Mouse, 9 Alacrán, 10 Enemigo, 11 Reir, 12 Rib, 14 Song, 15 Lock, 18 Soy, 21 Luna, 23 Encinta, 25 Sandals, 26 Ellas, 27 Shake, 28 Feasts.
Down: 1 Number, 2 Azulejo, 3 Evenings, 4 Coal, 5 Norte, 6 Sangre, 7 Vapor, 13 Black eye, 16 Candles, 17 Blusas, 19 Yeast, 20 Gansos, 22 Nunca, 24 Pale.

NONAGRAM

beck, bend, bled, blue, clue, cube, cued, cuke, deck, duce, duel, duke, dune, lend, lube, lune, neck, nude, nuke, blend, blued, clued, cubed, dunce, nuked, uncle, undue, bucked, buckle, bulked, bundle, bunked, debunk, buckled, clunked, unbuckle, UNBUCKLED.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 2041

HARD

Hard Sudoku 2041

GOGEN

Goggen 2041

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 2041

