WORD SPIRAL

1 Help; 2 Palm; 3 Mass; 4 Silk; 5 King; 6 Grub; 7 Bloc; 8 Clog; 9 Gift; 10 Toga; 11 Anew; 12 Wasp; 13 Peas; 14 Sari; 15 Iced; 16 Dora. CARACAS

QUICK QUIZ

1 Thomas Barnardo; 2 Indonesia; 3 Dirk Bogarde; 4 Chemical elements; 5 Cable News Network; 6 Wrist; 7 Arctic Ocean; 8 Buddy Holly; 9 Sigmund Freud; 10 A straight line.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Pier; 8 All the same; 9 Dark room; 10 Into; 12 Lassie; 14 Stains; 15 Minute; 17 Brewer; 18 Type; 19 Redolent; 21 Positively; 22 So-so.

Down: 2 Incapacity; 3 Rank; 4 Alcove; 5 Rhymes; 6 Estimate; 7 Nero; 11 Tenderness; 13 Souvenir; 16 Earwig; 17 Bidder; 18 Taps; 20 Lays.

QUICK

Across: 5 Blip; 7 Distribute; 8 Deft; 10 Gift; 12 Any; 13 Maiden; 16 Rabbi; 18 Don; 20 Leaf; 21 Zero; 22 Tag; 24 Cower; 25 Peruse; 26 Gag; 27 Holy; 29 Herb; 33 Adaptation; 34 Snug.

Down: 1 Pip; 2 Etui; 3 Hilt; 4 Buy; 5 Bed; 6 In fun; 9 Rally; 10 Gyrate; 11 Bid; 13 Mince; 14 Doze; 15 Energy; 17 Afar; 19 Rough; 23 Gum; 25 Preen; 27 Hate; 28 Lute; 30 Bag; 31 Pay; 32 Box.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Nearer, 4 Cines, 8 Mouse, 9 Alacrán, 10 Enemigo, 11 Reir, 12 Rib, 14 Song, 15 Lock, 18 Soy, 21 Luna, 23 Encinta, 25 Sandals, 26 Ellas, 27 Shake, 28 Feasts.

Down: 1 Number, 2 Azulejo, 3 Evenings, 4 Coal, 5 Norte, 6 Sangre, 7 Vapor, 13 Black eye, 16 Candles, 17 Blusas, 19 Yeast, 20 Gansos, 22 Nunca, 24 Pale.

NONAGRAM

beck, bend, bled, blue, clue, cube, cued, cuke, deck, duce, duel, duke, dune, lend, lube, lune, neck, nude, nuke, blend, blued, clued, cubed, dunce, nuked, uncle, undue, bucked, buckle, bulked, bundle, bunked, debunk, buckled, clunked, unbuckle, UNBUCKLED.

