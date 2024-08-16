By Harry Sinclair • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 9:00 • 2 minutes read

Jack Law performing his 1000th gig with Seldom Sober at El Chacho Bar Credit: Tony Randle of Bands and Music Mojacar

Jack Law, local rock star and lead vocalist of Seldom Sober, just performed his 1000th in a glorious display of passion and pyrotechnics.

Jack Law, 33, originally from Sheffield, UK, first started performing live music at just 14 years old in rural France, Limoges, where he grew up.

Jaw Law performed his 1000th live music set in Spain

After his thousandth gig, Jack Law spoke with Euro Weekly News (EWN) to talk about his experience, look back on his career, and share his future plans.

Jack performed his 1000th show with his band, Seldom Sober, on Friday, August 9, at El Chaco Bar, in Mojacar, which he said was “coincidental” but “quite fitting” of a venue, as his first-ever performance in Mojacar, in 2016, was at a bar run by the now-chef of El Chaco.

Although Jack is “always nervous before every show”, he said that for this milestone set it “felt like routine” and went very well for him and the band. However, the entertainer still gave it his all, reporting no personal celebration after the show as the Mojacar heat after a powerful performance “made [him] knackered”.

Jack Law tells Euro Weekly News his favourite song to play and his crowd-favourites

With 19 years of live performances under his belt, EWN were curious about the consistent crowdpleasers Jack Law knows will get the audience going.

According to the rock and roller, Wagon Wheel, co-written by Bob Dylan and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, is the go-to song for Jack, the one the audience always loves. He also shared it was his favourite to play, although he admitted it a “love-hate relationship”, relating this to what Shirley Bassey once said about her hit song Hey Big Spender: “I bloody hate that song”, but Jack said, “You’ve gotta keep the crowd happy.”

Law looks back on his career and shares plans for the future

When asked about whether he has a most memorable gig of the 1000 in his career, Jack said it was actually the 999th performance, due to the technical difficulties he faced, stating “You always remember the ones that go wrong”. Despite his memory, the audience still had a fantastic evening as Jack knew you have “got to make it work to the best of your ability”, adding that “the trick is not letting it throw you off”.

Jack also reflected on his career, recognising the highs and lows that come with any adventure, but still looked back with “immense pride”, stating the “highs drastically outweigh the lows”.

Looking forward, the rock star has a bright future, sharing with EWN that he has a solo recording session booked coming up this November in the Big Apple – New York City – with plans to release a solo album after a few more sessions.

Jack Law has played a big part in the local music scene for nearly a decade, and has established himself within the community, celebrated by his and the bands fans at his millennium gig.