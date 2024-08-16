Torre del Mar’s Tourist Day is back

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 12:05
Taste Vélez-Málaga on Tourist Day
Image: Shutterstock/ Paulleon
ON August 29, Torre del Mar will host the seventh annual Día del Turista (Day of the Tourist), spotlighting Vélez-Málaga as a top foodie destination. The event will take place at the Paseo Marítimo, near the lighthouse, and aims to thank tourists for their continued support while showcasing local festivities.
Jesús Pérez Atencia, Torre del Mar’s first deputy mayor and tourism councillor, along with renowned chef Roberto Soler, announced the event details recently. Pérez Atencia noted that this celebration is an opportunity to highlight Vélez-Málaga’s rich food culture, featuring high-quality local products and cooking traditions.
Yet again Chef Soler will create his renowned annual giant cake nearly nine metres long, serving over 4,000 slices, especially for the event. This year’s cake will embody the essence of Vélez-Málaga’s gastronomic offerings with layers of chocolate sponge, cinnamon syrup, 250 litres of cream, and raspberry jam.
Pérez Atencia praised Soler’s talent and commitment to local ingredients, emphasising that such events enrich the summer experience in Torre del Mar. He invited everyone—locals, tourists, and visitors—to join in and enjoy this unique culinary celebration celebrating the tourists and visitors of Torre del Mar.
