THE recent deaths of two men on the Costa Cálida serve as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by extreme summer heat. Both men, aged 84 and 57, succumbed to cardiac issues while enjoying outdoor activities, highlighting the importance of taking precautions during the hottest months.

Understanding the Risks: How Extreme Heat Affects Your Health

While many factors can contribute to heart attacks, including pre-existing health conditions, the risk increases significantly in high temperatures. To protect yourself and others, it’s crucial to follow these simple tips:

Stay Hydrated: Tips for Drinking Enough Water in the Heat

Drink Regularly: Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, and more if you’re active or sweating heavily.

Monitor Urine Color: Pale yellow indicates proper hydration; darker urine suggests you need more fluids.

Infused Water: Add slices of fruits like lemon or cucumber for flavor and added hydration benefits.

Avoid Diuretics: Limit beverages like coffee, tea, and alcohol, which can increase fluid loss.

Seek Shade: How to Minimize Sun Exposure Effectively

Timing Matters: Stay out of direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm when UV rays are strongest.

Timing Matters: Stay out of direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm when UV rays are strongest.
Use Umbrellas or Hats: Wear a wide-brimmed hat or use an umbrella when outdoors.

Create Shade: If you're at home, use shades or blinds to keep indoor areas cooler.

Dress Smart: Choosing the Right Clothing for Hot Weather

Lightweight Fabrics: Opt for breathable materials such as cotton or linen.

Lightweight Fabrics: Opt for breathable materials such as cotton or linen.
Loose-Fitting Clothing: Allow air circulation by wearing loose clothing.

Light Colors: Light-colored clothing reflects sunlight and helps keep you cooler.

Recognize the Signs: How to Identify Heat Exhaustion and Heatstroke

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache.

Heat Exhaustion Symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache.
Heatstroke Symptoms: High body temperature (above 103°F), confusion, rapid pulse, and loss of consciousness. Seek immediate medical help if these symptoms occur.

Stay Cool Indoors: Creating a Comfortable Environment at Home

Air Conditioning: Use air conditioning to maintain a cool indoor temperature.

Air Conditioning: Use air conditioning to maintain a cool indoor temperature.
Fans: Place fans strategically to circulate air, or use a fan in front of an open window for a cooling effect.

Cool Down: Take cool showers or baths, and use damp washcloths on your skin to lower body temperature.

Avoid Overexertion: Safe Outdoor Activities During Heatwaves

Limit Activity: Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours. Opt for early mornings or late evenings when it’s cooler.

Limit Activity: Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours. Opt for early mornings or late evenings when it's cooler.
Take Breaks: Rest frequently in cool or shaded areas.

Listen to Your Body: Stop immediately if you feel dizzy, tired, or unwell.

Emergency Plan: What to Do If Someone Shows Heatstroke Symptoms

Move to a Cooler Place: Get the person to a shaded or air-conditioned area.

Move to a Cooler Place: Get the person to a shaded or air-conditioned area.
Cool the Body: Apply cool, damp cloths or use a fan to help lower body temperature.

Hydrate Carefully: Offer water if the person is conscious and alert. Avoid giving fluids if the person is confused or unconscious.

Seek Immediate Medical Help: Call emergency services right away if heatstroke symptoms are present.

