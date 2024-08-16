YellowSub Diving Centre in Tarifa

By EWN • Published: 16 Aug 2024 • 14:35 • 1 minute read

Photocredit YellowSub Tarifa

The YellowSub diving centre is located in the town of Tarifa, in the province of Cadiz, 95 km from the city of Cadiz and 18 km from Algeciras.

Situated in a strategic location, Tarifa is at the southernmost point of the Iberian Peninsula, where the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean meet.

Diving at Isla de las Palomas

Diving around Isla de las Palomas, which is part of the Natural Park of the Strait, offers the chance to observe and enjoy a wide variety of marine life, as well as diverse fauna and flora, including moray eels, turtles, sunfish, nudibranchs, kelp, anemones, and shipwrecks, among other things. All our dives and courses are attended and supervised by PADI-certified instructors.

Diverse Diving Sites

We dive around the Island of Tarifa (Isla de las Palomas), within the Natural Park of the Strait. There are more than 10 different sites to dive. The choice of diving site depends on the wind and currents. With an easterly wind, we dive on the west side of the island; with a westerly wind, we dive on the east side. We can never decide exactly where we will dive; it always depends on the conditions at the moment.

Favourable Diving Conditions

Visibility conditions are quite favourable, averaging around 15 metres. The water temperature ranges between 16 and 20°C. We are open all day.

Visit YellowSub in Tarifa for an unforgettable diving experience where the Mediterranean and the Atlantic converge, offering unique underwater adventures and breathtaking marine life.

Avenida de la Constitucion, 11380 Tarifa

www.divingtarifa.com / zeme32@gmail.com / Tel 956 680 680 – 655 813 064

Sponsored