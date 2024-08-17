Calling the Costa del Sol community – we need your help!

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 17 Aug 2024 • 9:55 • 2 minutes read

Sylvia, Jeff and their kids urgently need your help.

Family in Mijas urgently needs your help in finding a home to rent for themselves and their 4 rescue dogs.

Sylvia and Jeff who have been living in Mijas Costa for 23 years and the last 13 on a finca with their 2 children (19 and 20) for 13 years, are being forced to move out at the end of this month, August.

They urgently need to find a new home for themselves and their 4 rescue dogs in the area. As many of you will have discovered living on the Costa del Sol, so much of life here is done by word of mouth, and for that reason they need your help in finding somewhere appropriate.

Many of you may already know Jeff and his kitchen. His popular catering company with spectacular dining experiences has built a good reputation on the Costa del Sol.

Sylvia, Jeff and family need peace of mind

Clearly, this is far from the best time of year to be put under this extremely stressful situation. Their 19-year-old daughter, who is still at school, needs to be within travelling distance to finish her studies, and they need somewhere with space and an accepting landlord for their medium-sized 4 dogs they rescued from an animal shelter, as well as their Tomcat.

Sylvia and Jeff’s contract runs out on the 31 of August and the owner of the house has found another tenant willing to pay a lot more to rent the property. And so, the race is on to find somewhere. They fully understand that the market has changed in Mijas and would consider moving a little further inland to somewhere like Alhaurín el Grande, for example or even further down the coast, because all they need at this moment is peace of mind above all else.

Costa del Sol community, this is what we do best!

But in the words of Sylvia, ‘hope dies last’, and that’s why The Euro Weekly News is reaching out to its readers in the Mijas area to let us, Sylvia and Jeff know of rental properties where they can move their family and pets to, even if only for a few months until they get the time to recalibrate and reassess the situation.

The clock is ticking. Sylvia and her lovely family need the Costa del Sol community’s help. Spread the word. Come on Costa del Sol community! This is what we do best.

Either contact Sylvia and Jeff via the comments or directly with a WhatsApp message +34 673 307 44.