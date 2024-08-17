Cancelada annual fair, Estepona

By Adam Woodward •
The big gate Cancelada's 'feria' starts this week.
The Cancelada Feria and Festivities 2024 begin in Estepona full of music, culture and lots of family fun.
A stark contrast from the massively overcrowded and bustling Feria de Malaga, Cancelada’s town fair from August 22 to 25 is a much more family-orientated affair. Residents of Estepona will be able to enjoy a plethora of activities in celebration of local traditions and in a totally festive atmosphere.
The programme of events begins on Thursday August 22 with the Night Fair, opening at 9pm followed by a performance by Ana Guerrero with ‘Solo Flamenco’, adding a touch of art to the first day. At 10.30pm the traditional ribbon cutting and switching-on of the lights, followed by a live performance by the Orquesta Velada.
The fair culminates on Sunday August 25 with the ‘1st Andalusian Dressage Competition’, a tribute to José Gillibert in collaboration with the horse club ‘Amigos del Caballo’. The musical performance at 11pm by Capullo de Jerez will officially close the fair with an unforgettable celebration.
There is plenty to see and do during the 4 days of celebrations. On the Friday 24 there’s a children’s circus as well as free bouncy castles and music concerts. Saturday 24 yes a water festival in the Free Wave Sports Center and a free paella in Plaza José Vázquez Espinosa. Sunday sees the Dressage competition.
As a taste of real Spain, this local ‘feria’ is the perfect way to celebrate the summer drawing to a close.
