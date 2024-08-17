Crazy Golf in Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams •
Mundigolf, Altea
Credit: Mundigolf
If you are looking for somewhere to go with the kids this summer holidays, crazy golf could be a good choice.
It is suitable for all ages, is not too strenuous an activity in the heat, and is a fun way to spend a few hours as a family.
Within Costa Blanca North, there are quite a few crazy golf courses; below are a few popular choices:
A fun crazy golf course located between Altea and Albir. The course features famous landmarks as obstacles and has 17 varied holes. There’s also a cafe bar with great sea views, and the course stays open late. Further details can be found here.
Located 2km outside Moraira, The Brevis Bar and Grill is a family-friendly restaurant with entertainment for kids.
It offers a small soft play area, inflatables, a mini race track, and an 18-hole crazy golf course. This traditional golf course lacks shade, so it’s best to play in the evenings during summer.
Further details can be found here
Located just over 700m Southwest of Arenal Beach, Quo Vadis is a family-friendly music bar that offers live music, karaoke, live sports, and, of course, a mini golf course.
This challenging 18-hole course is great for kids and adults alike.
Further details can be found on the Kawana Restaurante Facebook page
