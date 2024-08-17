Denise Van Outen’s Discoliscious Pool Party

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 15:43 • 1 minute read

Denis van Outen & Jena Bolt at the decks Credit: Discoliscious Instagram

Denise Van Outen will be hosting and DJing the Discoliscious Pool Party at Aura, Miraflores Tennis Friday August 23.

Born out of the imagination of Jemma Bolt and Denise Van Outen, Discoliscious is the ultimate inclusive party welcoming the best DJ talent to create the perfect uplifting party vibe, making everyone feel good and uniting the crowd on the dance floor . . . or in this case, in the pool.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star, who recently turned 50 and separated from co-star boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, says she is too busy at the moment for more relationships. She has her new single Discoliscious to think about as well this Discoliscious tour. Not only that, but she says that turning 50 has given her a new zest for life as she is currently working through her bucket list including a climb to the top of Everest.

You can join Denise and DJ Andy Rollings for this pool party. It’s free entry, but recommended you book a table or a sun-bed as it’s going to be packed out. And don’t forget to bring your swimming costume. Bookings can be made at miraflorestennisclub.com.