Denise Van Outen’s Discoliscious Pool Party

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 15:43
• 1 minute read
Denis van Outen & Jena Bolt at the decks
Credit: Discoliscious Instagram
Denise Van Outen will be hosting and DJing the Discoliscious Pool Party at Aura, Miraflores Tennis Friday August 23.
Born out of the imagination of Jemma Bolt and Denise Van Outen, Discoliscious is the ultimate inclusive party welcoming the best DJ talent to create the perfect uplifting party vibe, making everyone feel good and uniting the crowd on the dance floor . . . or in this case, in the pool.
The Celebrity Gogglebox star, who recently turned 50 and separated from co-star boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, says she is too busy at the moment for more relationships. She has her new single Discoliscious to think about as well this Discoliscious tour. Not only that, but she says that turning 50 has given her a new zest for life as she is currently working through her bucket list including a climb to the top of Everest.
You can join Denise and DJ Andy Rollings for this pool party. It’s free entry, but recommended you book a table or a sun-bed as it’s going to be packed out. And don’t forget to bring your swimming costume. Bookings can be made at miraflorestennisclub.com.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.