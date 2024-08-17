Explore the unknown and dive into a new world

By EWN • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 14:04 • 1 minute read

Our mission is to make every dive memorable, whether you’re a novice or an experienced diver.

Years of dedication to our passion have enabled us to provide an exceptionally reliable and well-equipped service. Our instructors and professional team are committed to delivering the highest level of professionalism you deserve.

Born out of our deep love for the sea and its creatures, León Marino Diving Centre is proud to be recognised as a Blue Oceans Centre, reflecting our commitment to ocean conservation. We are also members of OCTOPUS TARIFA, an association dedicated to preserving the seabed around Tarifa Island. Our main goal is to share our passion with you and help you develop into skilled divers, allowing you to fully enjoy the ocean’s endless wonders while respecting the marine environment.

At León Marino Diving Centre, we are all deeply committed to preserving the ecosystem and strive to instill this philosophy in our divers, fostering a greater sense of freedom and responsibility towards our planet’s future.

León Marino Diving Centre is an SSI Diamond Centre, official MARES distributor, and the official SCR HORIZON Mares Centre.

We offer comprehensive services to divers of all levels, from beginners to advanced, including SSI courses ranging from initiation to XR technical and professional diving, as we are an SSI Instructor Training Centre.

Join us to explore a unique diving experience, where you can dive in both the Mediterranean and the Atlantic on the same day.

Calle Alcalde Juan Nuñez 6

CP 11380 Tarifa – Cadiz

+34 856 10 68 88

buceo@leonmarino.es