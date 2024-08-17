For Wild Swimming lovers – Cueva de Gato

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 11:50 • 1 minute read

The Cueva de Gato, home to 100,000 bats and cooling natural waters. Credit: Diputación de Málaga

Cooling down in crystalline, ice-cold waters in the heart of one of the most spectacularly beautiful environments, a little more than an hour’s drive from Marbella.

Away from the hustle and bustle of the beaches and a short drive to Ronda, the Cueva de Gato offers a chilled out day for picnics and refreshing natural waters. There is a waterfall and and a natural pool at this natural monument in Malaga province. Setting the onboard map to ‘Benaoján’, a picturesque village in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema, a place famed for its natural beauty, huge canyons and caves, it’s not hard to find the Cueva del Gato, site of the Hundidero-Gato complex of caves, home to one of the largest populations of bats in Spain, around 100,000.

During the summer, Benaoján Council charges a fee to get into the Cueva del Gato pool. From Monday to Friday, it costs €2 for adults and €1 for children under 12. At weekends and holidays, the price is €2.50 and €1.50 respectively. There is a lifeguard on duty ensuring the safety of bathers.

It is rocky, so ensure you take some cheap or old sneakers for walking in the water, a towel, plenty of drinking water, and perhaps a picnic along with a bag to take away your rubbish at the end of the day.