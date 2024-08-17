For Wild Swimming lovers – Cueva de Gato

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 11:50
• 1 minute read
The Cueva de Gato, home to 100,000 bats and cooling natural waters.
Credit: Diputación de Málaga
Cooling down in crystalline, ice-cold waters in the heart of one of the most spectacularly beautiful environments, a little more than an hour’s drive from Marbella.
Away from the hustle and bustle of the beaches and a short drive to Ronda, the Cueva de Gato offers a chilled out day for picnics and refreshing natural waters. There is a waterfall and and a natural pool at this natural monument in Malaga province. Setting the onboard map to ‘Benaoján’, a picturesque village in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema, a place famed for its natural beauty, huge canyons and caves, it’s not hard to find the Cueva del Gato, site of the Hundidero-Gato complex of caves, home to one of the largest populations of bats in Spain, around 100,000.
During the summer, Benaoján Council charges a fee to get into the Cueva del Gato pool. From Monday to Friday, it costs €2 for adults and €1 for children under 12. At weekends and holidays, the price is €2.50 and €1.50 respectively. There is a lifeguard on duty ensuring the safety of bathers.
It is rocky, so ensure you take some cheap or old sneakers for walking in the water, a towel, plenty of drinking water, and perhaps a picnic along with a bag to take away your rubbish at the end of the day.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
