Frigiliana steals the show

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 16:16
• 1 minute read
Exploring Frigiliana: At All Costs
Image: Frigiliana Town Hall
FRIGILIANA continues to capture the spotlight, regularly featured in various TV programs. This month, it’s the setting for the final episode of Canal Sur’s popular show ‘A Toda Costa,’ (At Any Cost). The filming team has been busy showcasing the village’s charming streets and stunning views.
The show’s choice of Frigiliana highlights the village’s growing reputation as a must-visit location for both tourists and media. Known for its narrow, winding streets and whitewashed houses, Frigiliana offers a perfect backdrop for television productions.
The final episode of ‘A Toda Costa’ will air on September 9, promising viewers an engaging look at Frigiliana’s unique beauty. The local community was thrilled to be part of this exciting television adventure and looks forward to the show’s broadcast.
Frigiliana‘s consistent presence in the media highlights its appeal and charm. Residents and visitors are eager to see how the village will be portrayed in this highly anticipated episode.
Frigiliana offers visitors a charming blend of history and scenic beauty. Wander through its narrow, winding streets lined with whitewashed houses and vibrant flowers. Enjoy panoramic views from spots like the Mirador de la Mesa. Take a moment to explore local shops and markets for traditional crafts and products. With its welcoming atmosphere and picturesque surroundings, Frigiliana is a great destination for those looking to experience a classic Andalucian village.
