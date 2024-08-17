By Catherine McGeer •
Protect La Herradura’s Peaceful Waters
A new petition on Change.org is calling for an immediate ban on jet skis at La Herradura Beach. This scenic spot, beloved by swimmers, snorkelers, and marine life enthusiasts, is facing increasing disturbances from jet skis, which are impacting safety and tranquillity.
The petition highlights several concerns. Jet skis often operate at high speeds and with reckless manoeuvres, posing risks to swimmers and kayakers. Their presence in designated swimming areas increases the potential for accidents. Additionally, the frequent movement of jet ski trailers on the boardwalk endangers pedestrians and cyclists while detracting from the beach’s visual appeal.
The petition also notes that jet skis contribute to water pollution through fuel spills and exhaust emissions, harming marine life and diminishing water quality. The noise from jet skis disrupts the natural behaviour of marine animals, including dolphins.
The petitioners are urging local authorities to enforce a ban on jet skis, protect the beach’s serene environment, and promote alternative, eco-friendly water activities.
