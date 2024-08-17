 Time to ban jet skis at La Herradura Beach? « Euro Weekly News
Is It time to ban jet skis at La Herradura Beach?

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 1 minute read

Protect La Herradura’s Peaceful Waters Image: Shutterstock/ Jose Carrasco

A new petition on Change.org is calling for an immediate ban on jet skis at La Herradura Beach. This scenic spot, beloved by swimmers, snorkelers, and marine life enthusiasts, is facing increasing disturbances from jet skis, which are impacting safety and tranquillity.

The Growing Concern Over Jet Skis at La Herradura

The petition highlights several concerns. Jet skis often operate at high speeds and with reckless manoeuvres, posing risks to swimmers and kayakers. Their presence in designated swimming areas increases the potential for accidents. Additionally, the frequent movement of jet ski trailers on the boardwalk endangers pedestrians and cyclists while detracting from the beach’s visual appeal.

Petition Goals: Advocating for a Jet Ski Ban at La Herradura

The petition also notes that jet skis contribute to water pollution through fuel spills and exhaust emissions, harming marine life and diminishing water quality. The noise from jet skis disrupts the natural behaviour of marine animals, including dolphins.

The petitioners are urging local authorities to enforce a ban on jet skis, protect the beach’s serene environment, and promote alternative, eco-friendly water activities.

How You Can Help: Support the Petition and Get Involved

  • Sign the Petition: Visit the Change.org petition to add your name and show your support for a jet ski ban at La Herradura Beach.
  • Share the Campaign: Spread the word on social media to raise awareness and encourage others to participate.
  • Attend Local Meetings: Engage with community meetings or town hall discussions to voice your concerns and support the cause.
  • Reach Out: Find contact information for local government officials and express your support for a jet ski ban.
  • Stay Informed: Keep track of local news and updates regarding beach regulations and conservation efforts.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

