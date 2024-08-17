Japanese Duo: Poetic Evening Concert

By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 16:26 • 1 minute read

Yoko and Taro Credit: Germain Droogenbroodt

The Ithaca Cultural Foundation, established in 2008, has consistently served as a dynamic platform for cultural exchange.

This August marks another milestone in their ongoing mission with the commencement of a series of captivating Poetic Evening Concerts.

The previous performance was a resounding success, showcasing the exceptional musical talents of the Palomares-Apellaniz quartet. Their performance was truly spellbinding, assuring the audience of the high quality of the upcoming event.

Japanese Duo delighted audiences in 2018

Looking ahead, the final concert, scheduled for 18 August at 8.30pm, promises to be an unmissable event for music enthusiasts. The esteemed Japanese violinist Yoko, accompanied by Taro on flute and guitar, will transport the audience on a mesmerizing journey.

They offer a diverse repertoire that seamlessly blends folk music with inspirations from Hungary and Romania, among other influences.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Yoko and Taro have graced the stage of the Ithaca Foundation; their previous performance in 2018 left the audience enraptured, resulting in multiple encores and fervent demands for more.

In addition to the duo, Germain Droogenbroodt, President of the Foundation and internationally renowned poet, will once more recite some of his poems in five or six languages. Spanish artist Manuela Villanueva will also have her beautiful paintings on display again.

Tickets cost €16 and can be purchased by calling 965 842 350 or emailing elpoeta@point-editions.com. The Ithaca Foundation is located at Partida Monte Molar 78, 0359 Altea.

