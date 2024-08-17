Kinepolis – Original language cinema

By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 15:53 • 1 minute read

Kinepolis original language films, popcorn optional Credit: Pixabay:dbreen

If you’re keen on catching a movie at the cinema but are still working on grasping the Spanish language, there’s a great option for you.

Located in Alicante, Kinepolis is a modern, state-of-the-art cinema complex that positions itself as a true entertainment destination.

What’s more, they offer one of the most extensive selections of movies in their original language with Spanish subtitles. This is perfect for those with Spanish partners, as it means you can still enjoy a movie night out together without any language barriers getting in the way.

Original language cinema within the Kinepolis Plaza

The cinema boasts 16 auditoriums, each with its own unique atmosphere. Some are cosy and intimate, while others are more spacious, but all feature giant screens and Dolby digital sound systems.

Additionally, the theatre offers premium grandstand seats with double armrests, providing unparalleled comfort for patrons as they immerse themselves in their chosen films.

Kinepolis is conveniently situated within a larger shopping complex, offering visitors the opportunity to engage in some retail therapy or savour a meal before their movie experience. Additionally, there is a complimentary car park with a generous capacity of 2,600 spaces.

The exact location is Kinepolis Plaza Mar 2, Plaza Mar 2 Shopping Centre, Avenida de Denia s/n 03016, Alicante. The film schedule, including VOSE (original language options), can be found here.

