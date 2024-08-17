Local police dive into Boliches sea to save woman

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 14:02 • 1 minute read

Fuengirola Police quick to respond. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

A woman was saved from drowning on the beach at Boliches, Fuengirola on Friday night August 16 by two Local Police officers who took off their uniforms and dived into the water after her.

Officers Ángel Lobatón and Manuel Madrid jumped to the rescue of the woman who was at the point of drowning. ‘I have already been involved in several rescues, some with less luck, but this one had a happy ending,’ Lobotón said.

Traffic duty cops dived in to save woman

The rescue took place when both officers, who had been on traffic duty, received the call to aid a woman who was reportedly drowning on Boliches beach. On arrival they found her friends who said she had been shouting for help, although they could not see her for the mist that had settled over the sea. The officers swam out and found the woman semi-submerged at about 150 metres from the shore. Witnesses say that there were red flags flying on the beach at the time.

The woman, a 33-year-old Ukrainian, showed symptoms of drowning and had vomited several times, so emergency medics were needed. She is also said to have shown symptoms of drunkenness.

Numbers of drownings in Spain rose last year to 422, with 66 being in Andalusia. The number would have been much higher had it not been for the life guard services and officers like Ángel Lobatón and Manuel Madrid.