Miraflores Summer Golf Open for Fundación Olivares

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 14:15 • 1 minute read

The shotgun start Credit: Ron Alvey - Shutterstock

The popular Miraflores Open Summer Golf Tournament is almost upon us and tickets are now on sale and selling fast.

In aid of the Fundación Olivares, the competition forms one of the most important parts of the Costa del Sol’s golf events calendar for this Summer. Players have the chance to test themselves on the impressive Miraflores Golf course known for its beautiful lush vegetation and challenging obstacles. It promises to be an exciting and close contest, and an unmissable tournament for golf fans from all over.

Scoring will be Stableford with a Men’s maximum handicap of 28, and Ladies 36. Prizes at this charity fundraiser include golf bags, golf shoes, green fees for various courses on the Costa del Sol and much more.

Loads of competitions, freebies and prizes

Also expect Longest Drives competitions, nearest the pins, nearest to the pin in two, and closest to the line. The €70 entry fee for guests includes a picnic bag, a barbecue with live entertainment, a big raffle at the awards ceremony and a shared buggy. The cost for Miraflores members is €20 walking.

The Fundación Olivares is an organisation which offers comprehensive support for children with cancer and their families, including psychology, physiotherapy, social assistance and nutrition. Their development of research plans to improve the quality of life of sick children, and their psycho-oncological assistance both in hospitals and at the homes of sufferers.

Tickets for guests to the Miraflores Open 2024 on Saturday August 31 cost €70, and are available from golfdirecto.com, and it’s all in aid of a great cause. The shotgun start begins at 9.30am