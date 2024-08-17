Murcia’s Mega Fair 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 11:11 • 3 minutes read

Murcia Fair: Fun for Everyone Image: Facebook/ Feria De Murcia Official

THE Feria de Murcia (Murcia Fair), a beloved annual event, takes place in the first days of September, offering a vibrant mix of cultural celebrations, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. This year’s funfair, from September 5 to 17, will be hosted at the FICA venue, which spans 40,000 square metres and will feature nearly 150 attractions, including rides, food stalls, and live performances.

Experience the Excitement: Feria de Murcia 2024 Kicks Off September 5

Among the standout features of the fair are the traditional Feria del Ganado (Livestock Fair), the exciting Funfair, and the colourful Moors y Christians parades, all of which highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region. Music lovers can also enjoy the Lemon Pop Festival, adding to the diverse array of events.

New Attractions for 2024: From Giant Rides to Virtual Reality Adventures

This year, the funfair introduces three new major attractions: ‘Gigant XXL,’ a 40-metre-high ride, ‘Inverter,’ reaching almost 30 metres, and an immersive virtual reality experience named ‘Game Over.’ For younger visitors, a Jurassic Park-themed ride will be a new addition to the children’s area.

A Fun-Filled Experience for All Ages: What to Expect at Murcia’s Mega Fair

The fair opens on September 5 with a grand ceremony featuring stilt walkers and jugglers, and a special 2-for-1 discount on all rides for the day. Noteworthy dates include the Children’s Day on September 10, offering a 50 per cent discount on rides, and the Noise Free Day on September 11, which provides a quieter experience for visitors with special needs. The Feria de Murcia promises something for everyone, making it a must-visit event for both locals and tourists. Stay tuned for more information about events planned throughout the city!

Explore More of Murcia: Must-Visit Spots During Your Stay

While you’re in Murcia for the Feria de Murcia, take some time to explore the city’s rich cultural and historical offerings. Here are a few must-visit places in Murcia City to enhance your trip:

1. Murcia Cathedral

Marvel at the stunning architecture of the Murcia Cathedral, a masterpiece of Baroque and Gothic design located in Plaza Cardenal Belluga. Don’t miss the opportunity to climb the bell tower for panoramic views of the city.

2. Salzillo Museum

Dive into Murcia’s artistic heritage at the Salzillo Museum, home to exquisite sculptures by Francisco Salzillo, a renowned 18th-century artist. The museum showcases a collection of his intricate works, including the famous Paso procession figures.

3. Plaza de las Flores

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Plaza de las Flores, a lively square surrounded by charming cafes and flower stalls. It’s a great spot to enjoy a leisurely coffee or tapas while soaking up the local ambiance.

4. The Royal Casino of Murcia

Step back in time with a visit to the Royal Casino of Murcia, a historic building known for its elegant architecture and opulent interiors. Explore its beautifully decorated rooms and learn about its rich history.

5. Murcia’s Archaeological Museum

Discover the ancient history of the region at Murcia’s Archaeological Museum, which houses artifacts from prehistoric times to the Roman period. The museum’s exhibits provide fascinating insights into Murcia’s past.

6. Jardín de Floridablanca

Relax in the Jardín de Floridablanca, one of the oldest public gardens in Spain. Its lush greenery, elegant fountains, and peaceful ambiance make it a perfect spot for a leisurely stroll or a quiet moment of reflection.

7. Santa Clara Monastery

Visit the Santa Clara Monastery, a serene historical site with beautiful gardens and a fascinating museum showcasing religious art and artifacts. The peaceful surroundings offer a respite from the city’s hustle and bustle.

Enjoy your visit to Murcia and make the most of your time at the Feria de Murcia and beyond!

For more Costa Calida news and events click here