Olympic gold forged in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 14:14
• 2 minutes read
Gold Medal Glory for Pérez
Image: Facebook/ María Pérez
GRANADA-born athlete María Pérez secured two Olympic medals at the Paris 2024 Games, a gold in the mixed relay race alongside fellow athlete Álvaro Martín and a silver medal in the 20 km race walk. María Pérez has strong ties to the town of Nerja, where her athletic career began. Although not officially counted as medals for Malaga, her connection to Nerja is deep.
Pérez’s journey as an athlete started at the age of 15 with the Nerja Club, a place known for producing top talent. Beyond the sport, she has built lasting friendships and cherishes the time she spends in the town, which she considers her second home. In a recent interview, Pérez shared that she often returns to Nerja to relax with family and friends, making it her favourite spot to celebrate achievements.
At 28 years old, María Pérez’s career, shaped in Nerja, has reached new heights with her gold medal win in Paris, adding to her remarkable athletic legacy.
Spain had an impressive showing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, securing a total of 18 medals across various sports. Here’s a breakdown of Spain’s achievements:
Spain’s medal haul highlights the country’s strong performances across a range of disciplines, reflecting both the depth and breadth of its sporting talent at the Paris 2024 Games.
For more Axarquia news click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.