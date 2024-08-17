Olympic gold forged in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 14:14 • 2 minutes read

Gold Medal Glory for Pérez Image: Facebook/ María Pérez

GRANADA-born athlete María Pérez secured two Olympic medals at the Paris 2024 Games, a gold in the mixed relay race alongside fellow athlete Álvaro Martín and a silver medal in the 20 km race walk. María Pérez has strong ties to the town of Nerja, where her athletic career began. Although not officially counted as medals for Malaga, her connection to Nerja is deep.

From Nerja to the Olympic Podium: María Pérez’s Journey

Pérez’s journey as an athlete started at the age of 15 with the Nerja Club, a place known for producing top talent. Beyond the sport, she has built lasting friendships and cherishes the time she spends in the town, which she considers her second home. In a recent interview, Pérez shared that she often returns to Nerja to relax with family and friends, making it her favourite spot to celebrate achievements.

María Pérez Shines Bright with Olympic Gold

At 28 years old, María Pérez’s career, shaped in Nerja, has reached new heights with her gold medal win in Paris, adding to her remarkable athletic legacy.

Spain’s Medal Tally at Paris 2024

Spain had an impressive showing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, securing a total of 18 medals across various sports. Here’s a breakdown of Spain’s achievements:

Gold Medals

Jordan Alejandro Diaz Fortun – Athletics, Triple Jump (Men’s)

– Athletics, Triple Jump (Men’s) Diego Botin le Chever/Florian Trittel Paul – Sailing, 49er (Men’s)

– Sailing, 49er (Men’s) Spain Water Polo Team – Water Polo (Women’s)

– Water Polo (Women’s) Álvaro Martín/María Pérez – Athletics, 35km Mixed Relay (Mixed)

– Athletics, 35km Mixed Relay (Mixed) Spain Soccer Team – Soccer (Men’s)

Silver Medals

María Pérez – Athletics, 20km Race Walk (Women’s)

– Athletics, 20km Race Walk (Women’s) Spain 3×3 Basketball Team – 3×3 Basketball (Women’s)

– 3×3 Basketball (Women’s) Carlos Alcaraz – Tennis, Singles (Men’s)

– Tennis, Singles (Men’s) Ayoub Ghadfa – Boxing, +92 kg (Men’s)

Bronze Medals

Álvaro Martín – Athletics, 20km Race Walk (Men’s)

– Athletics, 20km Race Walk (Men’s) Francisco Garrigós – Judo, -60 kg (Men’s)

– Judo, -60 kg (Men’s) Spain Canoe Sprint Team – Canoe Sprint, K4 500m (Men’s)

– Canoe Sprint, K4 500m (Men’s) Pau Echaniz – Canoe Slalom, Men’s Kayaking (Men’s)

– Canoe Slalom, Men’s Kayaking (Men’s) Spain Artistic Swimming Team – Artistic Swimming (Women’s)

– Artistic Swimming (Women’s) Cristina Bucsa/Sara Sorribes Tormo – Tennis, Doubles (Women’s)

– Tennis, Doubles (Women’s) Joan Antoni Moreno/Diego Dominguez – Canoe Sprint, Men’s C2 500m (Men’s)

– Canoe Sprint, Men’s C2 500m (Men’s) Spain Handball Team – Handball (Men’s)

– Handball (Men’s) Enmanuel Reyes Pla – Boxing, +92 kg (Men’s)

Spain’s medal haul highlights the country’s strong performances across a range of disciplines, reflecting both the depth and breadth of its sporting talent at the Paris 2024 Games.

