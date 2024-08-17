Para-Equestrian Glory for Anneke de Vree

By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 17:03 • 1 minute read

Anneke with her first place trophy Credit: Anneke de Vree

The extremely talented local para-equestrian dressage rider Anneke de Vree came first in the Club Aros in Murcia on August 10 and 11.

This achievement now means she can compete internationally. As she does not hold a Spanish passport, her ability to participate is aligned with her qualification scores.

This was no mean feat as due to the summer heat, she found herself having to ride at night, under the floodlights. While quite remarkable as a setting, it was not without its challenges, including keeping her horse cool and focused on her instructions.

Nonetheless, they put in an impressive fault-free performance and secured first place.

Para-equestrian Anneke moved to Altea in 2019

Anneke, originally from Belgium, has lived in Altea since 2019. She started riding at the age of 11 and has focused on dressage since she turned 15. Initially competing as an able-bodied rider, in 2010, she had to switch to riding as a para-equestrian.

Incredibly, Anneke is riding at this level despite having significant muscle deficiency in both shoulders, 50% paralysis in her left hand, and a weak left side and back as a result of a severe back injury.

Her riding has led to her competing all over Europe, including Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, France, Portugal, and, of course, Spain.

She has already won several major tournaments, with 2nd and 3rd place in the National Parc Equestre Championship, and three times Spanish Champion Para-Equestre among her major successes.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.