Unique and individually made tapas are our speciality

Several years ago Beatriz Gallego de Lerma from Hotel Tikar was invited by the Garrucha Town Hall to help form a tapas contest.

The Cultural councillor, Beatriz and a handful of other local restaurant and bar owners organised what has now become the renown “Ruta de las Tapas” in Garrucha. During 10 days in Spring many eating establishments offer a special tapa to compete for the glory of “best tapa” by popular vote. It has become a hugely anticipated annual event.

As with most everything, in 2020 the Ruta de las Tapas was cancelled due to Covid, fortunately it has started up again. In the meantime, the Hotel Tikar was also trying to survive post Covid. Conjuring up new ideas they recalled the popularity of the tapas they offered during the previous years’ tapas routes. Beatriz, Sean and their crew got to work and created a special tapas menu. Rather than going in a traditional direction they have drawn from the style of food of their highly regarded Resturante Azul.

Sean explains “I love the traditional Spanish tapas of ensaladilla rusa, tortilla de patata, pescados fritos. They are just not our style of food. Our tapas are unique and individually made.”

A few of the morsels they present include a Marinated Goats Cheese, Basil & Fresh Fruit Tostada, Home-made Chicken & Pedro Ximenez Pate, a Braised Lamb, Potato and Mint Cake, the Duck Confit with Tomato Chutney Brushetta or Steamed Clams in White Wine and Saffron and a tapa sized version of their famous Tikar Seafood Chowder.

“Most people take advantage of our special offer of 5 tapas and a bottle of wine and turn it into a relaxing Saturday lunch in our garden.” Sean continues “Our Tikar tapas are well-liked and have gained a great reputation. Because we only serve them on Saturday afternoons, reservations are highly recommended.”

Restaurante Azul also offers a well priced “menu del día” lunch Tuesday- Friday and is open for dinner Wednesday- Saturday evenings. Hotel Tikar is located in Garrucha on the main road from Vera. Phone / WhatsApp 950 61 71 31 www.hoteltikar.com

