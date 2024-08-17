‘Van Gogh Greatest Hits’ Immersive Exhibition

By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 19:44 • 1 minute read

Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night Credit: vangogh.es

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vivid and captivating world of Vincent van Gogh’s greatest masterpieces.

After successful showings in several cities, the highly anticipated ‘Van Gogh’s Greatest Hits’ immersive exhibition has made its way to Alicante. This groundbreaking exhibition seamlessly combines art and cutting-edge technology, offering visitors a unique and transformative experience.

Vincent van Gogh, a revered artist who was only truly recognised posthumously, created over 2100 paintings and crafted more than 800 letters during the final years of his life. Today, his works are prominently featured in the collections of the world’s most prestigious museums, galleries, and private art collectors.

Renowned for their emotional depth and intensity, van Gogh’s canvases rank among the most sought-after and valuable pieces in the art market.

Thanks to the innovative Digital Art 360 technology, art enthusiasts now have the unprecedented opportunity to witness van Gogh’s iconic works in a completely new light. This immersive exhibition promises to transcend traditional tourism, offering a dynamic and multisensory journey through the creative world of this exceptional artist.

Let the dynamic symphony of lights, colours and sounds captivate you as they bring van Gogh’s most famous works to life, from the timeless beauty of the Sunflowers to the mesmerising swirls of The Starry Night.

The exhibition is being hosted at IFA—Fira Alacant and will be open until September 15. Further information, including opening hours and how to book tickets, can be found here.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.