Wok Costa del Sol

By EWN • Published: 17 Aug 2024 • 16:19 • 2 minutes read

Photocredit Wok

WOK Asian, Sushi & Grill Restaurant in La Cala de Mijas has solidified its reputation as a premier dining destination on the Costa del Sol.

Following a recent refurbishment, this restaurant is ready to impress with a refreshed menu and a sleek, modern interior. Owners Lee and Neily have transformed WOK into a must-visit spot for anyone seeking authentic Asian cuisine, an excellent grill selection, and a delightful dining experience.

Gone are the days of buffet-style dining; WOK now offers a fully cooked-to-order menu, emphasising fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The extensive menu caters to all tastes, featuring traditional Asian dishes, sushi, and a newly introduced Grill section that showcases a variety of meats, including chicken, fish, and steaks. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or prefer something more familiar, WOK’s menu has something to please everyone. Even the youngest diners are considered, with a dedicated kids’ menu that’s sure to satisfy.

In addition to its culinary offerings, WOK boasts an impressive wine collection, displayed in a beautiful glass cellar. The selection includes a range of carefully chosen wines and Champagnes, with options to suit every budget. For those who enjoy a cocktail, WOK’s bar offers a variety of choices, with prices starting at just €10.00. The overall dining experience is designed to be both exceptional and affordable, making it a perfect spot for families, friends, and large groups.

WOK’s large terrace is ideal for social gatherings, especially for golfing groups who will appreciate the spacious outdoor seating. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:00 AM to midnight, the restaurant has also introduced a breakfast menu that’s perfect for starting your day. Whether you’re in the mood for a Full English, a Norwegian twist, or an Italian-inspired breakfast, WOK’s morning offerings are as delightful as their lunch and dinner options.

Entertainment is now a regular feature at WOK, with live performances on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, enhancing the lively and welcoming atmosphere. With ample parking and a location just a short walk from the centre of La Cala, WOK is both convenient and accessible. The restaurant also offers takeaway services, ensuring you can enjoy their delicious food wherever you are.

In a place like La Cala de Mijas , where the culinary scene is ever-expanding, WOK stands out not just for its excellent food, but for the warm hospitality of its hosts, Lee and Neily. Since its opening in 2011, WOK has become a beloved institution, and with its recent updates, it’s set to remain a top choice for years to come. Don’t miss out – make a reservation and experience WOK for yourself.

Wok Asian Restaurant are currently looking for people to join their Team. We are looking for Chefs, Kitchen hands, Waiting staff, enquire within.

Sponsored