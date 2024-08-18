By Harry Sinclair • Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 15:57 • 2 minutes read

Almeria demands Renfe recognises its need for railroad connectivity Credit: MesaFerrocarril /x

The residents of Almeria push for the return of connectivity between the city and other important destinations.

The Board in Defense of the Railroad brings an initiative to the Almeria Fair

The Board in Defense of the Railroad of the Almeria Province, a citizen platform, once again takes centre stage at the Almeria fair, demanding improvements in the connections of this province with Madrid, specifically the afternoon service that was cancelled with the state of alarm, and other destinations including Seville.

The Board has invited residents to get on the tourist train that runs through the city and participate in the campaign called “The time is now”.

This initiative is a continuation of the previous year which held the slogan “Almeria wants to get on the train”.

This year, the initiative will happen during the Almeria Fair on August 22, from 10:30 am and is entirely free to partake.

The initiative focuses on recovering the city’s connection to Madrid and Seville

The focus of the initiative, in collaboration with ALSA, is centred around recovering the circulations with Madrid and Seville, as well as other valid demands.

The coordinator of the board, Jose Carlos Tejada, explained this new initiative, stating “As part of the ‘The time is now’ campaign, we are going to take a tour of the different neighbourhoods” with the primary objective of “raising awareness among citizens that they have to return to the train”; The tour will be accompanied by an ABBA tribute band that will liven up the trip for those present.

Jose Carlos Tejada speaks further on the initiative

Jose states “Over the last 30 years, Renfe has been pushing (Almeria) aside by eliminating destinations and in the end society has turned its back on the train, so we want citizens to be aware of the importance that a good railway service can have in their lives for travel to other destinations in the country. ”

Specifically, Jose Carlos Tejada brought to attention the city’s demand for “the recovery of the midday Talgo service with Madrid that was suppressed with the state of alarm, something that we understood at the time, but that four years later without it having been recovered we consider it an insult and a lack of respect to the interests of all the people of Almeria and of all those who travel to this province.”

Carlos concluded, “Boarding the tourist train to participate in this new initiative is free and we hope that citizens will participate en masse to give another warning to Renfe”.

For more local news and events in the Almeria province click here.