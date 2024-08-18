By Harry Sinclair •
Almeria celebrated the transfer of the Blessed Virgin of the Crown Sea to the cathedral
Almeria proved its devotion yesterday with a beautiful day in celebration of the Virgin of the Sea.
On August 17, 2024, the Virgin Mary left her sanctuary for the Almeria Cathedral to spend the coming days at the fair, on the occasion of the Holy Year and the laying of the first stone of the temple for its 500th anniversary.
“In terms of devotion, August 17, 2024, will go down in history” stated the City Hall on social media.
At 11 am, the doors of the Royal Convent of Santo Domingo opened with a brief procession which included the descendants of the two families who saved the statue of the Virgin of the Sea from destruction in the Civil War.
Saturday was the first time that the patron saint of Almeria had passed by the place where the house used to stand in which she was hidden and had taken refuge.
Both families received a heartfelt tribute on the corner of the old Virgen del Mar Hospital, while the patron saint’s hymn played and the statue received a petal.
In the afternoon, the usual religious services were held as the Virgin of the Sea was placed on the main altar, “with that aura of extraordinary that the religious celebration of the Virgen del Mar has” according to the organisers, accompanied by a floral decoration by Lales Martinez and with Saint Indalecio at the patron saint’s side.
Then came the highlight of the day, the sermon to the Virgin of the Sea, by Eduardo Blanes. It was a devotional sermon going through the roots of Almeria and the presence of the patron saint, dedicated to her;
“The more we look at you, the image fades and we find the essence: we find the Virgin Mary. We love you, Mary” said the herald to a packed audience of faithful devotees in the Cathedral.
As announced by his presenter, Juan José Pérez Lázaro, “Eduardo is an honest man, a good man. He is constantly seeking truth and knowledge to commit himself to the general good. Firm in his convictions.”
